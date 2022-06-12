ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gun rights activists oppose SLC gun buyback event

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDWw2_0g8AQJdp00

In light of recent mass shootings in the United States, the Salt Lake City Police Department held its first-ever gun buyback Saturday.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said the purpose was to remove guns off city streets and promote safe neighborhoods.

"Something so small as turning in a gun can have huge consequences down the road," he said. "I mean, if in the wrong hands, one gun, one bullet, can have devastating consequences.”

Officers gave out gift cards for guns; $50 for each firearm and $100 for an assault rifle — no questions asked and no ID needed. The guns will be stored and then later destroyed or turned into the police museum or police crime lab.

“I've been able to stand here and talk with some of the people and they said, 'Look, I've been waiting for an opportunity like this, where I could safely feel that the gun is going to be destroyed or disposed of,'" said Chief Brown.

However, a Saturday’s four-hour event, there were some other groups out offering community members even more money for their guns, but for a completely different reason. June Boston, a gun rights activist, offered to buy people’s guns for twice the amount of money police were offering.

“The state's doing a gun buyback program, which is a well-intended, but I believe ultimately useless effort," she said. “I'm buying these guns so I can use them to take people who don't know much about firearms to the range.”

Boston will give the guns to members of the LGBTQ+ community, who are too often targets, she said.

“I've had several incidents where having a gun on me has demonstrated to a group of assailants that I was not unarmed or weak, or not an easy victim," said Boston. "It actually enables us to stand on equal ground more because we're able to defend ourselves and not rely on any other power to do that for us.”

SLCPD will announce the results of the gun buyback by the end of the weekend. If you missed Saturday’s event but would like to turn in a firearm, you can still do so and get a gift card by calling 801-799-3000. Officers ask that your gun is unloaded and in a safe storage container when you turn it in. You can find more information on the department's website .

VIDEO BELOW: "March For Our Lives" protest held in SLC; Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah turns guns into gardening tools

SLCPD holds gun buyback event; 'March For Our Lives' protest held

Comments / 8

Ismael Tupaz
3d ago

It would not be too bad if gun ownership is heavily curtailed. If doing so means amending the 2nd Amendment so be it. In Australia where ownership of a gun was severely controlled in the aftermath of a massacre, gun deaths dropped dramatically. Here in our country where guns outnumbers the population, the killings continue to rise. Having access to guns have not stopped the killings. It is increasing even so. With the exception of a responsible few, gun ownership is contributing immensely to individual mental stability. Men and even women in full battle regalia parading around with their guns feel brave in public settings bolster their fragile egos. They really are people with infantile insecurity. A mental illness?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

103 guns turned in during SLCPD gun buy-back event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Saturday, June 11, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) held a gun buy-back program. They announced that a total of 103 guns were relinquished during the event. Of those 103 guns turned in, there were 24 pistols, 28 revolvers, 13 shotguns, and 38 rifles. Five of those guns had […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Residents turn in unwanted guns at Salt Lake City buyback

Brannon Richardson said he felt relief when he gave his gun to police on Saturday; now it seems like he is not part of the problem. Richardson said his dad gave him a rifle years ago, and it had been sitting there. He had to figure out what to do with it when moving from place to place. He said he was a safe owner and hadn't had ammunition for years, but that he saw the buyback program as an easy way to pass on the responsibility of a gun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

More than 100 firearms returned at SLCPD’s gun buy-back event

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Monday that 103 firearms, belonging to community members, were purchased by the department at Saturday’s gun buy-back event at the Public Safety Building. Of the 103 firearms, there were 38 rifles, 28 revolvers, 24 pistols and 13...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
dailyutahchronicle.com

Protestors March to State Capitol Advocating for Gun Legislation

Natalie Reese was one of the student leaders of March for Our Lives Utah in 2018, which took to the streets after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida which killed 17 people. Four years later, as a junior at Brigham Young University, she is fighting for the same cause. “It’s...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Rights#Slcpd
ABC4

Support outweighs opposition during Pride Month in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – June is Pride Month. Every Pride Month, rainbow flags are displayed at homes to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Every year, some flags will be stolen or vandalized. One nonprofit staked 5,500 flags at homes across northern Utah and expects to lose 10 percent of them to theft and vandalization. Pride […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 News

Utah's World Refugee Day returns June 17

Utah is home to refugees from around the world, and the culture and traditions of these people will be celebrated at the 18th Annual World Refugee Day on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

David Leavitt responds to what he calls ‘false allegations’

(ABC4) – Utah County Attorney David Leavitt is responding to what he calls false allegations from his challengers. He’s addressing his past four years as county attorney and how he says his reputation is being damaged. Leavitt says he is wrongfully accused of being involved in a ritualistic child sex abuse ring. He told ABC4 in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Tinted window violation leads to 7-year-old smuggling arrests in Southern Utah

Two suspects were arrested in Southern Utah by Utah Highway Patrol for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl across the country. The two men were from Illinois, but Utah troopers pulled them over for having windows tinted darker than allowed by the state. Officials identified the driver, 33-year-old Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy. Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9. The suspect is […]
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

6 Utah men among group arrested, accused of planning riot at Idaho LGBTQ rally

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six Utah men were among a large alleged white supremacist group arrested Saturday and accused of planning to stage a riot at an LGBTQ rally in Idaho. Police had received information over the previous two days that people planned to disrupt the pride events in Coeur D'Alene, causing officers to have a large presence at the events, Coeur D'Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a news conference streamed by channel KHQ-Q6 on Sunday.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy