Sanya Richards-Ross fell out with Drew Sidora after she clashed with Sheree Whitfield. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora wasn’t anticipating that she would clash with Sanya Richards-Ross. They hung out before they filmed the show. Plus, their husbands also got along pretty well. So when Sanya began to be critical of Drew to the others, Drew felt betrayed. And she really didn’t like that Sanya just didn’t opt to have a private conversation to hash things out instead. Regardless, Sanya felt like she really needed to speak her mind. She took issue with how Drew handled things in regards to her weight loss business, and drama with Sheree Whitfield. Sanya said she just doesn’t like the way Drew has been moving.

