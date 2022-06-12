ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Car collided with Concord police cruiser

By Sydney Brown
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — A Concord Police Department car was hit by another car Saturday night....

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

NH State Police investigating overnight crash in Bow

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating an overnight crash in Bow. Details are limited, but State Police say the crash happened on the northbound side of I-93. A pickup truck went off the road and slammed into the woods. At this time there is no word...
BOW, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Truck crashes into tree in Bow, kills one person

BOW, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on I-93 in Bow. State police said a truck heading north ran off the road and crashed into a tree just north of the Hooksett rest area just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver was taken to the...
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Concord Police Department
WMUR.com

Madbury man accused of stabbing

MADBURY, N.H. — A man accused of stabbing another man multiple times during a fight in Madbury is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday. New Hampshire State Police said shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to Bunker Lane for a report of a physical altercation between two men. One of the men was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim's wife told News 9 that her husband and the suspect are neighbors. She said her husband is now recovering at home.
MADBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Suspect in deadly shooting in Woodstock, Vermont, found dead

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Vermont State Police said the suspect in a deadly shooting in Woodstock was found dead late Tuesday night in the house where the fatal shooting happened. Police said Jay Wilson, of Woodstock, was suspected of shooting and killing Dieter Seier, 67, of Cornish, New Hampshire. Police said Seier's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the torso.
WOODSTOCK, VT
WMUR.com

Madbury man accused of injuring neighbor in fight

DOVER, N.H. — A Madbury man is facing four counts of first-degree assault after police said he got in a fight with a neighbor who suffered stab wounds. Paul Howard, 36, was released on personal recognizance and ordered to wear a GPS monitor after his arraignment Wednesday. Police said...
MADBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Crash leads to temporary closure of Route 4 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.H. — A crash led crews to temporarily shut down a section of Route 4 in Salisbury on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. State police said Route 4 was closed between Rabbit Road and Route 127 for a few hours, but the scene has since cleared.
SALISBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Vermont State Police searching for Woodstock shooting suspect

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Vermont State Police are responding to a shooting on Slayton Terrace in Woodstock, Vermont. Police have identified Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock as a suspect in the incident. Woodstock Police responded to a report of a shooting on Slayton Terrace Tuesday afternoon at 1:20 p.m. The...
WMUR.com

Police continue search for missing 3-year-old in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — Police officers continued to conduct neighborhood patrols Wednesday in an effort to find a missing 3-year-old boy who was last seen early Tuesday in Lowell, Massachusetts. Harry was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. from his babysitter's backyard. His mother had dropped him off around 7 a.m.
LOWELL, MA

