Car collided with Concord police cruiser

MADBURY, N.H. — A man accused of stabbing another man multiple times during a fight in Madbury is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday. New Hampshire State Police said shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to Bunker Lane for a report of a physical altercation between two men. One of the men was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim's wife told News 9 that her husband and the suspect are neighbors. She said her husband is now recovering at home.

MADBURY, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO