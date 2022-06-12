ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Appomattox Co. baseball and softball teams win class 2 state titles

By Ryan Moye
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Saturday at Moyer Sports Complex the Appomattox County softball team defeated Page County 1-0 to claim the class 2 state championship. The Raiders are now back-to-back class...

www.wfxrtv.com

pagevalleynews.com

Gaskins goes head-to-head with state’s best

Each time the Page County Panthers escaped an inning without allowing a run in the Class 2 state championship on Saturday, sophomore Bailee Gaskins came off the field screaming (as seen above). While there were dozens of people at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem pulling for the Panthers to bring home a state title, there was probably no one in the stadium that wanted to win more than Gaskins.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Camp deepens ties to Charlottesville for Ty Jerome

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There are no easy shots at the Ty Jerome Basketball Camp, but the smiles are effortless, especially for founder Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome. "Similar to them, the joy of being a little kid again," Jerome said, "Seeing all their smiles and all that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip promotes big event at South Boston Speedway

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports racing commentator Michael Waltrip was at Grizzly’s Hatchet House Wednesday morning in Danville to talk about his new line of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. But that wasn’t the only thing – Waltrip had to discuss – the former stock car driver is hopping back into the drivers seat next weekend. Waltrip will be competing in the Superstar Racing Experience at South Boston Speedway. He’ll be joining former stock car racers Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Bifle, and Ryan Newman – and Waltrip is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at South Boston Speedway.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter simulation

The American Red Cross is making sure staff members and volunteers in southwest Virginia are prepared for severe weather. Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter …. COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly; transmission …. From Africa to Appalachia: Chef T creates Juneteenth-inspired …. 4-year-old boy found safe after...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Buford Middle School saying goodbye to Susan Muse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Muse spent the past 20 years teaching Language Arts at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville. One unit her students say they’re holding onto is figurative language. Nakeira Washington, putting those learned speech skills to the test, says the best way to describe her teacher...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Charlottesville High School principal resigning

Dear Team CHS- It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will be leaving CHS for the 2022-23 school year. Working with you all and our students has been the best (and most difficult) years of my career. I can’t express how grateful I am to each of you for what you do for our community & families. I will be here this summer and work to make a smooth transition. Again, thank you for the memories.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: Salty Bottom Blue Oysters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - In Central Virginia, it used to be rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters. But then Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville last year. “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

4 year old missing in Pittsylvania County

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-year-old boy after he went missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyatt is white with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing no clothes. He is reported to have wandered from his home at Cedar Trail in Danville. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brookville-Timberlake Fire Dept. holds annual Fireman’s Fair

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — People of all ages tested their skills at the annual Fireman’s Fair. It’s a tradition that’s been happening for 50 years at the Brookville Middle School. The money raised from the fair helps the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. “It goes towards...
TIMBERLAKE, VA
WFXR

4-year-old boy found safe after wandering away from Danville home

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. (6/15/22): Following a 10-hour search effort, the Southside Virginia community can rest easily now that a young boy is safe with his family after he wandered away from his Danville home Tuesday night. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Wyatt was playing in the sprinkler near the back porch of his […]
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around.

In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […] The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future. You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews. Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Neighbor's dog accompanied Danville boy who was lost overnight

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A boy who was missing overnight in Pittsylvania County was found early Wednesday, accompanied by his neighbor's dog. Tuesday night, 4-year-old Wyatt, of Danville, wandered from his family’s back porch and was missing for approximately 10 hours. After hours of searching by state agencies...
wfxrtv.com

PHOTOS: Police search for duo connected with credit card theft in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify two people who are connected with using stolen credit cards. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, June 9, when the man and woman in the images below, stole several credit cards from a parked car on Rivermont Avenue.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a fisherman was found Monday night after a day-long search in Bedford County. Thomas Reeder, 63, of Richmond suburb Glen Allen, was found around 7 p.m. by Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue divers. Reeder had been seen fishing at a private farm...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

