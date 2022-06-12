ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Gallant on decision to scratch Kaapo Kakko: 'I'm not going to talk about it'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Gerard Gallant was receiving heavy criticism from Rangers fans on social media before game six even started when he scratched Kaapo Kakko from the lineup with the Blueshirts facing elimination.

Kappo hadn’t been the most productive on the scoresheet, logging five points in 19 playoff games, but he was part of the popular Kid Line that played a big role in taking down the Hurricanes and building a 2-0 series lead on the Lightning. But that line hadn’t shown the same production over the team’s three straight losses heading into game six, and saw less than eight minutes of ice time together in a game five loss.

Gallant declined to comment on the decision in between periods on Saturday night, and asked after the game, the Rangers head coach bluntly replied, “I’m not going talk about it,” via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. "Now is not the time."

Ryan Strome, after trying out his lower-body injury during warmups, was not scratched from the lineup, but he left the game after looking noticeably hampered by the injury, and New York lost a crucial center because of it. Fans were frustrated that Strome dressed for the game despite clearly laboring, while the 21-year-old Kakko was scratched, but Gallant clearly has no interest in explaining his decision after the fact.

