ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars split doubleheader against Kentucky

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLeQf_0g8APnxi00

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Team Indiana split their all-star matchups in the second leg of the All-Star series on Saturday.

After winning a nail biter over Team Kentucky, the Indiana Girls All-Stars were overwhelmed in a 101-75 loss. South Side’s Olivia Smith scored five points in Saturday’s contest. Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson once again missed this game after suffering an arm injury during a recent practice at UConn.

In the boys game, the Indiana All-Stars dominated from the opening tip to win, 101-81, against Team Kentucky. Northrop’s Jalen Jackson scored six points for Team Indiana, while Central Noble’s Connor Essegian once again sat this game out.

Overall, Team Indiana took three of four matchups between the boys and girls matchups over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Local golfers in contention at Kentucky Amateur Championship

BOWLING GREEN, KY (June 14, 2022) – Two Lexington natives who currently compete or did compete for universities based out of Nashville share the lead after one round of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur. About 70 miles north of their respective campuses, Evan Davis of Belmont and Jansen Preston of Vanderbilt each shot 66 (-5) at Indian Hills Country Club to set the early pace in the championship.
LEXINGTON, KY
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout. While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro. On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but […]
OWENSBORO, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Sports#The Indiana Girls#Team Kentucky#Northrop#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

‘Just decimated’: Storm knocks down The Plex dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex. The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper set to retire after 25 years

BREMEN, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper will retire Tuesday after 25 years. Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood, an Elkhart County native, began his career after being selected to attend the Indiana State Police 55th Recruit Academy and graduated in 1997. Sherwood worked at the Bremen District and...
BREMEN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue names next university president

(WEHT) - The Purdue Board of Trustees on Friday announced the unanimous decision to name Dr. Mung Chiang as the university's next president. Dr. Chiang will replace current Mitch Daniels effective January 1, 2023.
953wiki.com

Indiana State Senator Calls on Gov. Holcomb to Suspend Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Senator has called on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state gas tax. Michael Griffin (D-Highland) made the request as gas prices have soured to over $5 per gallon nationwide. “While I am most appreciative of the Governor’s attention to inflation relief, I fear...
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Timing out the severe weather threat for Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have a stormy finish to our weekend in Indiana before a heat wave arrives this week! Timing of storm chances Sunday There is a chance that strong storms may pose a severe threat Sunday. The preliminary timing looks to start earlier in the day. As early as noon, thunderstorms may be in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, June 12, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
iheart.com

Power Out On The Hottest Day So Far This Year.

The timing could not be worse. Thousands without power across the TriState at the same time that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Duke Energy is working to restore service but a spokesperson tells us it will be at least another day or so before they get to everyone. Here is the latest update from the power company as of Noon 6/14:
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy