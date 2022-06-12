ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

'March For Our Lives' gun control rallies held across New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6Zlx_0g8APO5f00

Various rallies demanding gun law reforms took place across New Jersey throughout Saturday.

The demonstrations were part of call around the United States to strengthen gun laws.

Some 500 cities across the nation participated in the event.

In New Jersey, demonstrations were held in Newark, Bergen County and Toms River.

Sunset Park in Asbury Park was to be the backdrop for Saturday night's "March For Our Lives" rally, but that was changed to Springwood Park. The rally got under way but ultimately had to be rescheduled.

The original organizer of the Asbury Park rally is a young girl who lives in the community. Her mother spoke on her behalf to pass along regrets for the confusion. She also said that they would be rescheduling the rally once the proper paperwork is filed.

"March For Our Lives" is a youth-led effort that was started by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 students and teachers were killed.

The weekend's local rallies were in coordination with the main rally in Washington, D.C.

"I started to see the statistics like in America it happens so many more times as anywhere else, and I just wanted to get involved and do something," said Danny Fischer, of Howell.

"When Marjory Stoneman Douglas happened, I was a high schooler and it really hit home for me," said Jenna Krauss, of Pennsylvania.

Like many rallies against gun violence, the demand for stricter gun laws was clear. Nicole Fischer, a newly certified teacher, was especially disturbed by Sen. Ted Cruz's sentiments that gunmen can be stopped by locking all but one door.

"It also really upset me about how he was talking about there needs to be doors and this, and doors that, but you know, a A-R 15, I'm pretty sure can get through a door," Fischer said.

Another will take place in Jersey City at the Pedestrian Mall on Newark Avenue at noon Sunday.

Comments / 12

Petch3+
3d ago

While it's admirable that the kids are getting involved, their parents should explain to them that mental health issues in this country are basically being ignored from this conversation where N.J. has some of the most strictest gun laws in the country. Criminals don't follow our Laws of the Land. Crack down on the record high crime crisis we're experiencing as well.

Reply
6
Related
CBS New York

New Jersey lawmakers considering microstamping proposal as part of new gun laws

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...
NEWARK, NJ
987thecoast.com

Sea Isle Mayor Again Calls for Changes to Juvenile Laws in New Jersey

Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio is again calling for changes to the juvenile justice reform laws in the State which have resulted in serious public safety consequences in local beach communities. Desiderio issued a message to City Council this week, and again reaffirms his pledge to pressure lawmakers to make changes in the laws to help local police. The State has removed many of the past enforcement practices and powers provided to police which has led to a sharp increase in disruptive juvenile behavior.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
MyChesCo

New Jersey Man under Felony Indictment Charged with Firearms Trafficking and Illegally Transporting Firearms

TRENTON, NJ — A Burlington County, New Jersey man already under felony indictment was charged with conspiracy to engage in firearms trafficking and unlawful transportation of firearms in interstate commerce following law enforcement’s seizure of 11 firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dominic Maloney, 19, of Bordentown,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What’s open and closed? Juneteenth observed by NJ, federal government

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as both a state and federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Sunset Park#March For Our Lives#Protest
New Jersey Globe

It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again

Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, and the polls in three wards in Newark are open from 6 AM to 8 PM. Voters in the East, South and West wards will pick their new city council members in runoff elections after no candidate hit the 50% + 1 mark in the May 10 non-partisan municipal elections.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Remove term ‘illegal alien’ from N.J. statutes, lawmaker says

In New Jersey statutes about education, taxes, and even lottery prizes, undocumented immigrants are referred to as “illegal aliens” more than 80 times.  That term may not remain there too long under a new bill that would change the outdated term to a more humanizing one. “When I hear alien, I think of another planet […] The post Remove term ‘illegal alien’ from N.J. statutes, lawmaker says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy