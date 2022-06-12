'March For Our Lives' gun control rallies held across New Jersey

Various rallies demanding gun law reforms took place across New Jersey throughout Saturday.

The demonstrations were part of call around the United States to strengthen gun laws.

Some 500 cities across the nation participated in the event.

In New Jersey, demonstrations were held in Newark, Bergen County and Toms River.

Sunset Park in Asbury Park was to be the backdrop for Saturday night's "March For Our Lives" rally, but that was changed to Springwood Park. The rally got under way but ultimately had to be rescheduled.

The original organizer of the Asbury Park rally is a young girl who lives in the community. Her mother spoke on her behalf to pass along regrets for the confusion. She also said that they would be rescheduling the rally once the proper paperwork is filed.

"March For Our Lives" is a youth-led effort that was started by the survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 students and teachers were killed.

The weekend's local rallies were in coordination with the main rally in Washington, D.C.

"I started to see the statistics like in America it happens so many more times as anywhere else, and I just wanted to get involved and do something," said Danny Fischer, of Howell.

"When Marjory Stoneman Douglas happened, I was a high schooler and it really hit home for me," said Jenna Krauss, of Pennsylvania.

Like many rallies against gun violence, the demand for stricter gun laws was clear. Nicole Fischer, a newly certified teacher, was especially disturbed by Sen. Ted Cruz's sentiments that gunmen can be stopped by locking all but one door.

"It also really upset me about how he was talking about there needs to be doors and this, and doors that, but you know, a A-R 15, I'm pretty sure can get through a door," Fischer said.

Another will take place in Jersey City at the Pedestrian Mall on Newark Avenue at noon Sunday.