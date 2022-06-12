ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Possible thunderstorms Sunday afternoon on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says rain and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon on Long Island.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low 61.

SUNDAY (Storm Watch): Partly sunny in the morning. Rain and storms likely by afternoon. A few isolated storms could be strong. High 74.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Low 64.

THE EXTENDED FORECAST: An early rain shower is possible Monday morning. Dry conditions will follow for the mid portion of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High temperatures will range in the low 80s each day.

