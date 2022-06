Tyson Fury has yet to determine his next course of action as it relates to his pro career. Among the things he ruled out, however, were claims of his being on course to face the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch later this summer. A report from the UK’s Daily Mail claimed that Manchester’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) was in advanced talks to face the winner in December for the undisputed championship, with both fights to take place in the Middle East as suggested in the report.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO