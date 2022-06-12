Inmates raise more than $8K for child’s Make-a-Wish trip

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Inmates at North Kern State Prison recently raised more than $8,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to fund a young boy’s wish to go to Disneyland.

The inmates raised the money through food sales. Prison Warden Kelly Santoro says providing an opportunity for inmates to do something positive for the community encourages empathy, compassion and good behavior.

Santoro says the prison partnered with PAWSITIVE Change Inmate Activity Group to make the fundraiser possible.

