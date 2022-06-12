Natural Sightings: I’m only here for the fish

Nobody loves to find out that they suffer from a carpenter ant infestation or a termite infestation. Unfortunately, these two insects have a reputation for destruction. They can tear your house apart if you give them just enough chance. To handle the infestation, you will need to identify which of them you are dealing with. While it’s rare to find them in the open most times, you would see their frass littered around the house. However, their frasses look alike, and it could be difficult to ascertain which of these little bulldozers you are dealing with just by looking at their frass. This article points out the differences between carpenter and frass and termite frass.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO