ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

Midnight Fire Saturday Evening Update

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerial view of the Midnight Fire which has burned 3,500 acres north of El Rito. Photo Courtesy Carson National Forest. Acres: 3,500 | Containment: 0% | Total personnel: 200 | Start Date: June 9, 2022 | Cause: Under Investigation | Start Point: 8 miles NNE of El Rito in Rio Arriba...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daniella Cressman

A Body Was Found Near Ridgetop Road on Monday Morning

Early on Monday morning, a body was found on Ridgetop Road. It appeared as though this man—probably in his 60s—had taken his own life. "A body found on a trail near Ridgetop Road and Camino Francisca early Monday morning was that of a man who is believed to have taken his own life, Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye confirmed Monday evening. At around 7:15 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to reports of a man lying on the ground. Joye said the man, in his 60s, had a gunshot wound to the head that police believe was self-inflicted, and a note was found at the scene." —The New Mexican.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Lest We Forget Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire

View at 3:30 p.m. today from Los Alamos of the smoke plume filling the sky from the Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire that has consumed 325,340 acres and is 70 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire ignited April 6 from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19 and was a holdover fire from a prescribed pile burn. The two fires eventually merged and continue to burn near Gallinas Canyon. Photo by Ann Greene.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
City
El Rito, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Fire Department Receives Thank You Banner, Cards From Local Community

Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes visits with Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Director Ryn Herrmann in his office. Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber delivered a Thank You banner to Chief Hughes. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Also delivered were thank you cards and posters from local businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Chamber Of Commerce Holds Ribbon Cutting Thursday At Little Studio On The Mesa In White Rock

The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening of Little Studio on the Mesa with a Ribbon Cutting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16 at 113 Longview Dr. in White Rock. Little Studio on the Mesa offers paint-your-own pottery, fused glass creations, custom Los Alamos and White Rock apparel, and other artistic and creative gifts and classes.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Nne
losalamosreporter.com

Safety Town Celebrates 102 Graduates

Safety Town graduates wear their graduation caps and ‘stop lights’ during Friday’s celebration at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. A large gathering at Barranca Mesa Elementary School Friday to celebration the graduation of more than 100 young participants in 2022 Safety Town. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country. There is so much natural beauty, and within that beauty is a great local culinary scene. The food choices in Santa Fe are almost endless, there is a taste for just about everyone. As you'd expect from the wonderful Tuscan scenery and warm temperatures, the barbecue here is great.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seeks Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Endangered Juvenile Jadis Gutierrez Of Ojo Caliente

The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, 15 years old. She was last seen on June 14, at around 7:00 p.m. at her residence in Ojo Caliente. She is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 105 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and brown sandals. Her destination and method of travel are not known.
OJO CALIENTE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Police Blotter: June 1-7, 2022

The following information is provided by the Los Alamos Police Department. Neither arrests nor charges indicate a conviction, and neither means that a person is guilty of the charges filed against them. JENZ HAMPEL. June 1 at 9:12 p.m. / Police arrested Jenz Hampel, 25, of White Rock at 2500...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
losalamosreporter.com

Sage Faulkner: Thankful Amidst The Smoke

Bayler and Keelin Faulkner saddle bronc riding during a practice. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Lee – Sage’s old cowdog and appreciator of pats. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Like most of us in Rio Arriba County, we got a call Saturday saying if we were on 111 north of La Madera, evacuate. We are not even close to the area, we are not in the line of fire travel forecasts, but we have friends who are, and my answer to the call was to walk outside and burst into tears. I’m helpful like that.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

City says veteran banners can’t go on light poles due to safety concerns

Santa Fe military veterans got some of the wind taken out of their sails when the city announced banners honoring veterans must come down from light poles on Cerrillos Road. But the controversy may not end there, with the program’s leaders and a city councilor expressing anger at the way the city has handled the Hometown Heroes program, started in 2019 as a way to showcase the sacrifices Santa Fe veterans have made for their country.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

City Manager Finalist Withdraws, Leaving One Candidate in Running

The 16 applicants for Española’s open city manager position were narrowed to two finalists, Jordan Yutzy and John Craig. This week, Craig withdrew his application, causing the city to reconsider other applicants. Mayor John Ramon Vigil said he would be reviewing applications this week to pick another finalist...
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

The Sweet Lillies Perform Friday For Los Alamos Summer Concert Series

The Sweet Lillies’ music is, first and foremost, heartfelt and collaborative. Those defining traits are given life by the trio of musicians who make up the Lillies, Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, The Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye. They have incorporated all their cumulative life-experiences into their music, their songwriting, and their artistry, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all-encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres. As Gussaroff explains, “Some musicians learn from teachers, some learn from family members, and some are self-taught. Some musicians are classically trained, some come up through folk, some draw from multiple springs, from hip hop through pop to bebop. In the Lillies’ all these skill sets are valuable, relevant, and appreciated.” To learn more about the Sweet Lillies visit, http://thesweetlillies.everupwardent.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Registration Underway For 2023 LAMS 8th Grade Trip To Washington, DC

Registration is currently underway for next year’s 2023 Los Alamos Middle School 8th Grade spring break trip to Washington, DC. The company is offering an “early bird” sign up that requires a $49 down payment by June 17. Registration will continue into the fall but the discount ends Saturday, June 17. For more information call Roberta Cocking, (505) 670-0679. Register at https://worldstrides.com/register. Courtesy photo.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRQE News 13

New housing developments set for Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new housing developments are coming to Taos, including one that would bring new life to a more than 70-year-old building. Earlier this month, the town of Taos Planning and Zoning Commission approved 119 new housing units. “Sun God Lodge has been in need of some investment for a long, long time,” […]
TAOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy