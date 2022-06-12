Local Democrats To Meet Monday Via Zoom

The Sweet Lillies’ music is, first and foremost, heartfelt and collaborative. Those defining traits are given life by the trio of musicians who make up the Lillies, Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, The Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye. They have incorporated all their cumulative life-experiences into their music, their songwriting, and their artistry, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all-encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres. As Gussaroff explains, “Some musicians learn from teachers, some learn from family members, and some are self-taught. Some musicians are classically trained, some come up through folk, some draw from multiple springs, from hip hop through pop to bebop. In the Lillies’ all these skill sets are valuable, relevant, and appreciated.” To learn more about the Sweet Lillies visit, http://thesweetlillies.everupwardent.com.

