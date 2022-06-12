ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Local Democrats To Meet Monday Via Zoom

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

RPLA Invites Public To Hear From Local Libertarian Candidates For Office Thursday

The Republican Party of Los Alamos would like to open up the first part of our Central Committee meeting for the public to listen to some of the local Libertarian candidates who are running for local offices. As always, our business meeting will follow, which is open to all registered Republicans. The meeting will be this Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at 2101 Trinity Drive A-2, Los Alamos. If there are any questions, please email leadership@losalamosgop.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Reminder: LANL Director Thom Mason To Host Hybrid Town Hall Tuesday Evening

New Mexicans are invited to attend a public town hall hosted by Thom Mason, the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 6 p.m.to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Mason will share Lab news and then field audience questions. Questions are welcome and can be submitted live or in advance to AskLANL@lanl.gov.
POLITICS
losalamosreporter.com

Chamber Of Commerce Holds Ribbon Cutting Thursday At Little Studio On The Mesa In White Rock

The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening of Little Studio on the Mesa with a Ribbon Cutting 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16 at 113 Longview Dr. in White Rock. Little Studio on the Mesa offers paint-your-own pottery, fused glass creations, custom Los Alamos and White Rock apparel, and other artistic and creative gifts and classes.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Registration Underway For 2023 LAMS 8th Grade Trip To Washington, DC

Registration is currently underway for next year’s 2023 Los Alamos Middle School 8th Grade spring break trip to Washington, DC. The company is offering an “early bird” sign up that requires a $49 down payment by June 17. Registration will continue into the fall but the discount ends Saturday, June 17. For more information call Roberta Cocking, (505) 670-0679. Register at https://worldstrides.com/register. Courtesy photo.
WASHINGTON, DC
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Fire Department Receives Thank You Banner, Cards From Local Community

Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes visits with Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Director Ryn Herrmann in his office. Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber delivered a Thank You banner to Chief Hughes. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Also delivered were thank you cards and posters from local businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

COVID Update June 15 – County Still In A Major Surge

The number of cases has increased over the two weeks ending June 14 by 157%. We are at a. 7-day average of 25+ cases per day, equal to 129 per 100,000 people. This rate of new cases is the highest in New Mexico and as high as any time except the peak of the Omicron surge. For reference, the county with the 10th highest rate of new cases in the country has 139 cases per 100,000 per day.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Adalee Witt And Nina Johnson Honored At June 7 Kiwanis Meeting

Adalee Witt, who earned the Jeannette O. Wallace award, attended the June 7 Kiwanis meeting with her family. Witt had read multiple articles about Wallace’s good work for Los Alamos County and in the Legislature and said she hoped to attain the same level of public service. She is a former president of the Eco Club, and she was a member of Key Club for four years. She plans to attend Oregon State University and will major in ecology and biology. Witt received her scholarship from Dennis Gill, far left. Photo by Brooke Davis/Kiwanis Club.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Let The Library Help You Find The Perfect Read For Pride Month

The staff of Los Alamos County Library System is pleased to present Read Books with Pride: An Evening of LGBTQ+ Literature on Thursday, June 23 from 7 to 8pm. Let the library help you find the perfect read in honor of Pride Month. From today’s most acclaimed queer poetry to lesbian romance set right here in Los Alamos, join us for a night of reading recommendations. You are invited to share your own book suggestions or just come to listen.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Foundation Announces 2022 Career Pathways Scholarship Winners

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation, in partnership with the Los Alamos Employees’ Scholarship Fund, is proud to announce the recipients of the Foundation’s 2022 Career Pathways Scholarships. Career Pathways Scholarships award up to $3,000 to qualified applicants pursuing a two-year degree, trade or professional certification. The scholarships are made possible by donations from LANL employees, Triad National Security and donors from northern New Mexico.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

The Sweet Lillies Perform Friday For Los Alamos Summer Concert Series

The Sweet Lillies’ music is, first and foremost, heartfelt and collaborative. Those defining traits are given life by the trio of musicians who make up the Lillies, Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, The Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye. They have incorporated all their cumulative life-experiences into their music, their songwriting, and their artistry, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all-encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres. As Gussaroff explains, “Some musicians learn from teachers, some learn from family members, and some are self-taught. Some musicians are classically trained, some come up through folk, some draw from multiple springs, from hip hop through pop to bebop. In the Lillies’ all these skill sets are valuable, relevant, and appreciated.” To learn more about the Sweet Lillies visit, http://thesweetlillies.everupwardent.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL To Lease Light Lab Space At 81 Camino From Central Park Square, LLC

LANL has announced that it will lease 81 Camino Entrada, seen here, for light lab space. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced in a news release Monday that it will lease approximately 20,000 square feet of light lab space at 81 Camino Entrada, the former home of the Viome Laboratory. The property is owned by Central Park Square, LLC.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Safety Town Celebrates 102 Graduates

Safety Town graduates wear their graduation caps and ‘stop lights’ during Friday’s celebration at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. A large gathering at Barranca Mesa Elementary School Friday to celebration the graduation of more than 100 young participants in 2022 Safety Town. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

How To Get Rich Quick

If you’re paying attention, you’ve probably seen more listings, more price reductions, and longer time-on-market for real estate, and not just in Los Alamos. Redditors are warning each other about “not catching falling knives” in crypto. At time of writing, year-to-date on the S&P is down some 19%.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Ryan Aldaz

The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation announces Ryan Aldaz as the winner of the Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship this year. This scholarship is awarded to students who have participated in track or cross country at Los Alamos High School. The scholarship is named for Larry Baca, a renowned coach in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Frank Tarantello And Shelly Wiemann

Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Mr. Tarantello is Vice President of Project Delivery at Longenecker & Associates. He currently supports N3B’s legacy cleanup efforts. Shelly Wiemann is the business owner and branch manager of Wiemann Wealth Strategies/Raymond James. The couple enjoys traveling, cooking, home improvement projects, entertaining their friends and family, and going to concerts when they can. They traveled overseas for their honeymoon and are excited to plan foreign travel in the coming years. Courtesy photo.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Sage Faulkner: Thankful Amidst The Smoke

Bayler and Keelin Faulkner saddle bronc riding during a practice. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Lee – Sage’s old cowdog and appreciator of pats. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Like most of us in Rio Arriba County, we got a call Saturday saying if we were on 111 north of La Madera, evacuate. We are not even close to the area, we are not in the line of fire travel forecasts, but we have friends who are, and my answer to the call was to walk outside and burst into tears. I’m helpful like that.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

