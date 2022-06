Considering Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest grossing movie of the year so far we're going to guess you've seen it, but we'll also issue a spoiler warning. The new film arrived over three decades after the original and though Tom Cruise is front and center at it all he's not the only one reprising his role from the Tony Scott film. Acclaimed actor Val Kilmer also makes an appearance in the new movie, appearing once again as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Now an Admiral in the United States Navy and is leader of the Pacific Fleet, Kilmer shared a photo of his appearance in the film on social media, writing: "36 years later… I'm still your wingman <3." Check it for yourself below.

