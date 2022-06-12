Saturday night forecast

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Manhattan who need assistance with getting storm debris to the Riley County transfer station will soon see help from City of Manhattan Public Works crews…. Starting Tuesday, June 21st City Crews will make their way through the five designated areas of town removing storm...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As the temperatures rise, and the heat kicks in, it’s more difficult for firefighters to complete their job. “Any time we have high heat and high humidity, it makes it come hard for firefighters to accomplish their job when they wear their fire gear. Their sweat doesn’t leave their skin, it’s like mowing your lawn in August in your snow suit,” said Alan Stahl, TFD.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another hot day Tuesday in Topeka was made a little bit cooler for parents and children in downtown Topeka. Dozens of children -- and a few parents -- beat the heat by getting wet in the splash pads that were shooting cold water into the air at Evergy Plaza’s Crossroads Fountains, 630 S. Kansas Ave.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has determined that straight line winds caused widespread damage in Manhattan Saturday night, and not a tornado. Riley Co. officials say some areas in Manhattan experienced straight line winds of 100 miles per hour, which is the equivalent of an EF1 tornado.
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A special connection will bring a husband and wife pair to Clay Center to paint the city’s 25th mural as they visit with family after their pandemic wedding. The C. Stanley Creative says a Mural Movement will bring its 25th Mural to Clay Center...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka convenience store is shut down to deal with a rodent problem. A Kansas Dept. of Agriculture spokesperson says an inspector saw evidence of rodent activity Tuesday when checking the Kwik Shop at SW 17th and Washburn. She said it appeared the animals were active throughout the store, and had gotten into some products.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Capital City will welcome the Topeka Area Pond Tour back on June 25. The Topeka Area Water Garden Society says the Topeka Area Pond Tour is back after a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus and will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m on Saturday, June 25, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday morning, Members of Fort Riley’s military police ran the Special Olympics torch through Fort Riley before making their way to the edge of Junction City for the exchange. “I think it’s great. I think everybody enjoys coming out here and supporting, albeit...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka emergency crews have westbound 21st St. closed from the Urish roundabout after a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon. Officials say on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, a black Hyundai Santa Fe rolled over on the roundabout and 21st and Urish. Another blue Hyundai was also involved in the accident.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan crews will make their way through the city next week cleaning up debris from the recent storm. The city announced Monday a citywide storm cleanup effort will take place June 21 through June 27. “This week, City crews will be clearing stormwater inlets, streets and...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries as they battled a Topeka house fire most likely caused by an unattended candle. Just before midnight on Tuesday, June 14, the Topeka Fire Department says crews were called to 1520 SW Randolph Ave. with reports of a house fire. When...
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Work is underway to fix more than $2.7 million in damages to the Riley Co. Public Works complex after straight-line winds ripped through the county on Saturday night. On Tuesday, June 14, Riley County says several buildings in its Public Works Department sustained serious damage...
Topeka's Juneteenth Queen also holds the title of Good Kid this week. Shontal Phillips of Topeka West competes nationally this October. The city says the funds will enhance the equality of targeted Topeka neighborhoods. Updated: 8 hours ago. The city says the funds will enhance the equality of targeted Topeka...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s summer and some kids are already enjoying their time off at the “Back to Nature” Day camp put on by the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. The camp had some fun at the Topeka Zoo Wednesday, June 15, with a country-western theme, so boys and girls learned how to line dance and got the chance to play tag.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Burt Morey who is the state transportation engineer says the bridge was made in 1963, and the steel connecting the barrier wall to the bridge deck deteriorated, causing it to weaken. Adding to that, he said last weekend’s high temps caused the expansion joints to bind up,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Transportation and City of Topeka are advising people to avoid the area under the fallen portions of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct as repair work is completed. The City has closed 2nd St. from Kansas Ave. to Jackson St., and from Jackson St. to...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dinosaur was spotted at the Boys and Girls Club and Stormont Vail’s pediatric wing, as a dinosaur trainer visited with kids. On Tuesday, June 14, dinosaurs arrived at 11 a.m. to deliver 500 donated Jurassic Quest tickets to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka and, of course, meet with kids. They were paid a visit by a dinosaur trainer named Dino Dustin and his baby dinosaur Cammie the Camarasaurus.
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A collision on K-4 claimed the lives of both drivers. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday on K-4, just south of NE 31st St. near the Shawnee/Jefferson county line. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states Thomas Mika, 61, was driving north on K-4...
