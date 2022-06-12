Saturday night forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As the temperatures rise, and the heat kicks in, it’s more difficult for firefighters to complete their job. “Any time we have high heat and high humidity, it makes it come hard for firefighters to accomplish their job when they wear their fire gear. Their sweat doesn’t leave their skin, it’s like mowing your lawn in August in your snow suit,” said Alan Stahl, TFD.

