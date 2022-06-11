Whiteford dominates Regional, sets sights on state quarterfinals

DANSVILLE - Whiteford’s softball team made quick work of Saturday’s Regional softball tournament, beating Dansville 10-0 and Reading 15-0 to advance to next week’s Division 4 quarterfinal.

The Bobcats had 18 hits and allowed none in the three-inning championship game victory over Reading. The Dansville semifinal went five.

Whiteford pitchers Berlynn Keller and Unity Nelson both were unhittable for the Bobcats. Nelson struck out all six batters she faced against Reading and Keller retired all three Ranger batters by strikeouts.

“Our pitchers once again did a great job,” second-year Bobcat coach Matt VanBrandt said. “They threw strikes.”

The Bobcats batters were just as effective.

“We put pressure on their pitchers all day,” VanBrandt said. “We hit the ball deep, we bunted and hit ground balls where they weren’t. We did a nice job all day.”

The start of the semifinals was delayed until 1 p.m. due to a rainstorm that swept through Dansville Friday night. When the Bobcats took the field, they wasted little time, grabbing a quick 2-0 lead.

“Once we adjusted to their hitters, our batters were able to put the ball in play,” VanBrandt said.

Keller had two hits and two RBIs, as did Anna VanBrandt. Nelson also had two hits. Keller scored three times.

Reading beat Addison 10-1 to get to the final.

The Bobcats needed just three innings against the unranked Rangers. Ambrelle Billau and Karlei Conard each had four RBIs. Aly VanBrandt, Billau, Keller and Conard had two hits each. Billau and McKenzie Ulery scored three runs each. Jillian Webb had an RBI double.

“We are very excited,’ VanBrandt said. “The girls have worked extremely hard to be here.”

Whiteford is 38-4 and will play in Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Kalamazoo Christian.

It’s the second straight quarterfinal appearance for Whiteford, which has won 15 Regional championships in school history.