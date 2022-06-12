ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Resident Killed In Ridgewood Senior Housing Blaze

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago

A resident in her 70s was killed in an apartment fire Saturday night at a senior living community in Ridgewood, responders said.

Police and firefighters rushed to the Ridgecrest Senior Housing development on Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The first arriving responders confined the blaze to the victim's apartment in the rear of one of the complex's two sections, with no other fire damage beyond that unit.

Ridgecrest Senior Housing in Ridgewood

Boyd A. Loving

The smoke necessitated a complete search and evacuation of the building, however.

Some elderly residents were taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation. None of them appeared seriously injured.

"All residents were able to return to their apartments once the area was deemed safe," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Some seniors were taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation.

Boyd A. Loving

Village fire officials were investigating the cause, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. Responders unofficially said authorities believe she may have been smoking.

Her body was turned over to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office while the probe continued.

Luthcke thanked all the responding agencies.

At the scene of Saturday night's fire at the Ridgecrest Senior Housing complex in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving

Dozens of residents at Ridgecrest Senior Housing in Ridgewood were temporarily displaced.

Boyd A. Loving

Emergency responders tended to the elderly residents at Ridgecrest Senior Housing in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving

