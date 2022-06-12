ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

03-17-19-23-25-39

(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why developer sees Phoenix as next land of opportunity

Soon, Belgravia Group will share a home with many more of Chicago’s bests, including Cubs Spring Training, Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s Pizza. Our Chicago-based development group chose Phoenix for our very first out-of-market development — Portico, located at the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Portico will be a community of luxury condominiums, scheduled to open in 2023 with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options ranging from $540,000 to $1.7 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Lottery#The Pick#Seventeen#The Arizona Lottery
KOLD-TV

WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona. The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal. For more...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Places to Camp in Arizona this Summer

Looking for somewhere cool to camp in the hot summer of Arizona? The average high in Arizona in July is 106°, that’s the average! But don’t let the heat scare you away from some amazing camping opportunities in Arizona. Whether you are coming to visit the Grand Canyon, Phoenix or the beaches of Lake Havasu, there are plenty of options for the best camping. Here are 5 of the best places to camp in Arizona this summer.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KGUN 9

RFW in effect from Sunday until Monday for most of northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of northern Arizona from Sunday 6/12/2022 at 11 a.m. until Monday 6/13/2022 at 8 p.m. A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to...
kjzz.org

Maricopa County has the highest gas prices in Arizona. Here's why

Gas prices in Arizona are, on average, higher than the country as a whole. AAA reports the average for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas as of June 15 is just more than $5 nationally. In Arizona, it’s almost $5.40. And within the state, Maricopa County has the highest average prices at $5.70 a gallon; that’s more than 15 cents higher than the next highest county.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Local meteorologist prepares for busy monsoon season

With 115-degree days, at times freezing desert nights, haboobs and occasional rain, Phoenix and its surrounding cities have quite an extreme climate. “When we do get thunderstorms, they're often damaging severe ones, we get dust storms, so weather can be pretty hazardous here. The flash flooding, that's another thing… so you can see, (in) this job you wear a lot of different hats,” Marvin Percha said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Extreme heat advisory for Thursday, Monsoon Season begins!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will start out nice this morning in the Valley with many readings in the 70s. We will see steady highs for today with temps climbing to around 106 degrees in Phoenix later this afternoon. High pressure will start to build and strengthen as we step...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Double Fire merges with Haywire Fire in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest officials said Monday the Double Fire burning in northern Arizona has merged with the Haywire Fire burning near Flagstaff. Forest officials said the Double Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon and was expected to eventually combine with the Haywire Fire as both wildfires continue to spread in Coconino County.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inflation causing some Arizona homeowners to be underinsured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the threat of wildfires across Arizona, it is time to check your homeowner’s insurance policy. The cost to rebuild after a disaster is rising, and because of the pace of inflation, many homeowners may not realize they are underinsured. Lisa Cooper was forced to...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy