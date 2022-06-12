Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

Game 6 is set for tomorrow night back in Boston. The Celtics are looking to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors. However, have the Warriors got ahead of themselves? After the Game 5 win, Steve Kerr said that the 'Warriors will finish this in Boston.' Draymond Green also compares the feelings of sealing the deal on the road and sharing it with fans at home. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum is looking to continue his clutch game during elimination games, when he averages 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and six assists per game. Joy Taylor explains how Tatum can remove all superstar questions with a Game 6 win at home.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO