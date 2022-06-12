ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Signs Point to Lightning star returning for Cup Final Game 1

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point looked like himself on the ice Tuesday, just a month after being unable to skate when his right leg crumbled beneath him and he needed help to hobble off the rink. Point appeared ready to return from a significant right leg injury that knocked him out...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
City
Tampa, FL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Braves go for 14th straight, Flaherty returns

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:. Dansby Swanson and the Braves go for their 14th straight victory when they wrap up a series at Washington. The longest winning streak in the majors this season is Atlanta’s best stretch since the team won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum eyes big Game 6 in the face of elimination | THE HERD

Game 6 is set for tomorrow night back in Boston. The Celtics are looking to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors. However, have the Warriors got ahead of themselves? After the Game 5 win, Steve Kerr said that the 'Warriors will finish this in Boston.' Draymond Green also compares the feelings of sealing the deal on the road and sharing it with fans at home. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum is looking to continue his clutch game during elimination games, when he averages 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and six assists per game. Joy Taylor explains how Tatum can remove all superstar questions with a Game 6 win at home.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy