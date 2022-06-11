ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning oust Rangers in Game 6, advance to Stanley Cup Final against Avalanche

By Fred Goodall
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a three-peat is alive and well.

With captain Steven Stamkos leading the way, the two-time defending champions beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night, securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

"It’s going to be tough to get out of the moment and look back and realize what a special group we have here because there’s still some games to be played," Stamkos said. "You’re still not at the end of our goal, but in saying that this group is pretty amazing and pretty special."

Stamkos scored two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 — winning four consecutive games after losing the first two on the road — and will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

"It’s probably not the greatest word to use, but I’m damn impressed by this group," coach Jon Cooper said.

"It’s impressive what they’ve done. I’m just utterly impressed by what they do to win a hockey game," the coach added. "And the fact that they they have every excuse in the world to not win because nobody would fault them by saying hey, you won one, you won two, and to come back and and go for a third. I’m impressed."

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assisted on the winner with 6½ minutes left, with the puck deflecting off Stamkos’ knee into the net after Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped the initial shot.

Stamkos also scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle midway through the second period.

"I obviously was a little disappointed in myself for taking the penalty. It’s easy to say now, but for some reason I wasn’t as rattled as I usually am in those situations," Stamkos said. "I was just confident in our group that we would find a way, whether it was in regulation or was in overtime. We deserved to win the game. That was the feeling we had from puck drop."

The Lightning are the first team to make three consecutive appearances in the Cup Final since Edmonton did it from 1983 to 1985. They are trying to become the first to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders claimed four in a row from 1980 to 1983.

The Rangers, down 3-2 in a series for the third straight round, were 5-0 in elimination games this postseason before Saturday night.

The only teams to win more elimination games in a single postseason were the 1975 Islanders (eight), 2014 Kings (seven) and 2003 Minnesota Wild (six).

"It’s hard right now. But we played well, we battled hard, we had a chance to win all those games," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "They found a way to get the big goal at the big time."

New York dropped three of the first four games before winning three consecutive elimination games to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round. The Rangers lost the first two at Carolina before rebounding to oust the Hurricanes in seven games to reach the East final.

It was a different story Saturday, with the Lightning limiting New York’s scoring opportunities while outshooting the Rangers 31-21.

Vasilevskiy went long stretches without being tested. He faced just seven shots in the opening period, six in the second and eight in the third.

Shesterkin, meanwhile, stopped 29 of 31 shots and made big save after big save to give New York a chance.

"I thought Igor was outstanding," Gallant said. "He gave us a chance to win every night. We got outchanced in a lot of the games, but he was outstanding. He was our best player all year long and again in this series."

Said Stamkos: "Shesterkin was unbelievable. He made some unbelievable saves to keep them in it, but I think I just felt kind of a calming presence because of the group. It was just one of those nights where whether it was the next shift after, whether I scored or someone else scored, it was just a feeling that we were going to get it done."

NOTES: The Lightning played again without forward Brayden Point , who has missed 10 games since he suffered a lower-body injury during Tampa Bay’s Game 7 victory over Toronto in the first round. He was the NHL’s leading goal scorer the previous two postseasons. ... Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman exited in the second period after appearing to be elbowed in the head by New York’s Alexis Lafreniere. He returned at the start of the third period.

More
Related
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning

The New York Rangers saw their season slip away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they failed to generate enough offense to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gerard Gallant surprisingly opted to keep Kaapo Kakko on the bench for the elimination game, in favor of playing the (significantly) injured Ryan Strome. […] The post Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko gets brutally honest on being scratched in Game 6 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Reynolds' homer lifts Pirates to 6-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a season-high nine-game skid, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night.Pittsburgh bounced back from nearly being no-hit by St. Louis' Miles Mikolas in the second game of a doubleheader a night earlier."This is just not another win," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "This is a win we needed. We're a young club. We've got to find ways to win games."Reynolds, who also tripled and scored, hit his 11th homer of the season after Tucupita Marcano singled with two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
