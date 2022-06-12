ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ave. business owners ask for more police presence following homicide

By Alex Love, Mariah Rose Whitmoyer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vp04y_0g8ALi7Z00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city’s 30th homicide this year has businesses and residents around the East Avenue block fed up with crime plaguing that now puts their livelihoods at risk.

The popular bar strip has a real diverse young crowd that keeps downtown Rochester bustling, but business owners and locals want the city to step up how they patrol the area.

RPD: Man fatally shot at East End bar district

For years Jeremy Bittle has come through the East Ave. Alexander area where he’s gotten to know the bartenders and enjoy the nightlife.

On Friday he missed being caught up out here during the shooting by less than one hour.

“We hightailed it to Good Luck to try to get some food before it closed up,” Bittle said. “And had it not been for that we would have been here. One of my employees always texts me whenever he sees stuff like this because he’s afraid I’m going to get hit.”

When Kym Reed opened the Blue Marble Hair Salon on the block five years ago, she anticipated staying open after dark to take advantage of the foot traffic.

But lately, she has cut back her hours as trouble became more common.

“I looked forward to being open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. like New York City businesses are always open late,” Reed said. “It’s kind of put the kibosh on my business plans. I’m spinning my wheels here and it’s getting depressing.”

Reed and those who live around this block on East Avenue call on the city to return foot patrols, block off the street with barriers and break up any arguments escalating to a shooting.

“I want more beat cops like we use to have,” Reed added. “I want cops that we know by name would be amazing because when you have a relationship with the police force you’re not afraid to call them. If the city leaders are watching we need help, we need support, we need police visibility.”

Each person we spoke with agrees it’s not regular patrons at the bars who cause the trouble.

Still, In front of most of the late-night bars, tonight’s security is also tight keeping things in order in front of businesses.

Comments / 16

M Reynolds
6d ago

Good luck getting any police, the powers to be successfully and systematically destroyed any resemblance of a police force in Rochester. Rochesterians, you are on your own. But hey, vote Democrat and keep it going, eventually you won't be safe anywhere in or around Rochester. Your choice...

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Woman shot on Chapin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 24-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after she was shot Friday evening on Chapin Street. Officers say a private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital at around 11:55 p.m. The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RFD called to two overnight house fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out overnight Saturday at a home on McNaughton Street near Freeland Street in Rochester at around 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a one-and-a-half-story residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with three hand lines. Firefighters said […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester man faces charges after crash, police chase in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged following a police chase in the Town of Lima on June 3, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to authorities, 32-year-old Bryant Carter Jr. of Rochester was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful fleeing of a police […]
LIMA, NY
Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
Harborfest boat parade canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced on Saturday that the Boat Parade at Harborfest has been canceled due to high waves. “The Boat Parade of Lights portion of this weekend’s Rochester Harborfest has been canceled due to dangerous lake conditions, with 5- to 7-foot waves expected to continue through the evening,” city […]
ROCHESTER, NY
