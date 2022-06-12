Man shot in Rochester's west side

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is accused of driving 90 mph and causing a fatal crash that left two children dead and their brother seriously injured. On Nov. 24, 2021, Jadden Desue, 11, and Ja'vion Green-Rucker, 4, and their 8-year-old brother were in a car driven by their mother. She was heading south on Mount Read Boulevard and turning east onto Lyell Avenue when her car was struck by a northbound vehicle.

