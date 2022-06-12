ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Stewart wraps up Indiana All-Star experience

Cover picture for the articleTerre Haute North grad Zoe Stewart had seven points...

WTHI

Hanna Burkhart named Second Team All-State

Sullivan junior Hanna Burkhart was named Second Team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Burkhart went 22-1 this year, setting a new school record for most wins by a number one singles player at Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Vigo County summer camp helps get kids on the stage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A summer camp is helping students explore the performing arts. Woodrow Wilson has been hosting a performing arts workshop. It involves cast members, musicians and crew members -- who are students in the Vigo County School Corporation. The hard work pays off with a show...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews start work on Washington, Ind. apartment complex

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is now underway for a big housing project in Washington, Indiana. There was a ground-breaking for Cypress Point on Wednesday morning. The housing project will include six apartment buildings. Each will have 24 units with one to three-bedroom configurations. It's a two-phase $14.5 million project....
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Reading boot camp works to keep kids engaged over summer break

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are keeping their minds, bodies and spirits active this summer. Kathleen Simpson hosts "reading boot camp" in Parke County. Students in her program are learning phonics, cursive writing and more. Each day has a theme. Simpson wants to keep the students excited while learning.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Domestic disturbance calls increase as warmer months roll in

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the heat rises, Vigo County dispatch says so do domestic disturbance calls. Vigo County dispatch says there were 874 domestic calls in progress and not in progress from July 1 to Sept. 30 last year. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, there were 790...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bartholomew; Benton; Blackford; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Cass; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Fayette; Fountain; Franklin; Fulton; Grant; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Huntington; Jackson; Jasper; Jay; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Miami; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Newton; Ohio; Owen; Parke; Pulaski; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Switzerland; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Wabash; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Wells; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BARTHOLOMEW BENTON BLACKFORD BOONE BROWN CARROLL CASS CLARK CLAY CLINTON DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE FAYETTE FOUNTAIN FRANKLIN FULTON GRANT GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS HENRY HOWARD HUNTINGTON JACKSON JASPER JAY JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MIAMI MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NEWTON OHIO OWEN PARKE PULASKI PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SWITZERLAND TIPPECANOE TIPTON UNION VERMILLION VIGO WABASH WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WELLS WHITE
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Cooling centers in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you're looking for a cool place to go, there are some places that can help. The Salvation Army of Terre Haute has opened its doors as a cooling center. It's open the rest of the week from 9:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. It is located at 234 8th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Inflation and heat affecting the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Humane Society suffered major damages after a storm a couple of months ago. Construction began on June 13 to repair the damage. The storm caused the dog receiving room's roof and inside to be partially destroyed. When the public brings in strays they stay in the room for at least 5 days to be cared for until joining the other dogs.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

American Pickers Make Stop in Vincennes

You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy distributes cash to local organizations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is taking the necessary steps to make sure you are safer than ever. The foundation distributed $47,000 for emergency preparedness and workforce development. The Vigo and Vermillion County Emergency Management Agencies each received $5,000. The Vigo County Workforce Network received more than $10,000.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews finish repairs to Knox County sinkhole

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Old Highway 41 is now open in north Knox County. The Indiana Department of Transportation was working to fix a sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 41. It opened up near the Purdue Extension office last week. Crews replaced a pipe underneath the road to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

