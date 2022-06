VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new ride option for those wishing to visit the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Virginia Beach has partnered with Miami-based Freebee ride-share service to give residents and visitors to the oceanfront a new free public transportation option. The move is part of the city’s Resort Area Mobility Plan (RAMP) which […]

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO