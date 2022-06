Michael Bisping admits he got emotional watching Joanna Jedrzejczyk hang up the gloves this past weekend. At UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk faced former foe Weili Zhang in a rematch of their 2020 Fight of the Year, where Zhang won a contentious split decision. Things did not go as well for Jedrzejczyk this time around though as she was brutally knocked out in the second round. Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA, saying she wants to pursue other interests, including starting a family. And Bisping, who was in the commentary booth at the event, says she got a little choked up watching it happen.

