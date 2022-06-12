EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn joined CSL to talk defense and his goals for next season.

The 24-year-old from Southern Illinois is entering his third season with the team.

He led the Panthers with 106 tackles in 2021, joining Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly as the only players with at least 100 tackles in each of their first two seasons in Carolina.

Safe to say, Chinn will be a key factor in the defensive scheme for the group in the upcoming season.

“I’m very confident with the unit that we have,” Chinn said. “We definitely have a lot of goals… a lot more goals that we didn’t really accomplish last year.”

Naturally, we asked Chinn to elaborate on what some of those goals were.

“Take the ball away,” he responded.

Chinn is on fresh legs, relaxed, and ready to get the ball rolling, as his offseason has been “cool”.

“It’s been cool — did a little bit of traveling,” he said. “Now at OTA’s, it’s been a good grind, a lot of guys have been here, and we’re definitely getting better.”

