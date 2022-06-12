ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySJXQ_0g8AK2Md00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn joined CSL to talk defense and his goals for next season.

The 24-year-old from Southern Illinois is entering his third season with the team.

He led the Panthers with 106 tackles in 2021, joining Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly as the only players with at least 100 tackles in each of their first two seasons in Carolina.

Safe to say, Chinn will be a key factor in the defensive scheme for the group in the upcoming season.

“I’m very confident with the unit that we have,” Chinn said. “We definitely have a lot of goals… a lot more goals that we didn’t really accomplish last year.”

Naturally, we asked Chinn to elaborate on what some of those goals were.

“Take the ball away,” he responded.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Chinn is on fresh legs, relaxed, and ready to get the ball rolling, as his offseason has been “cool”.

“It’s been cool — did a little bit of traveling,” he said. “Now at OTA’s, it’s been a good grind, a lot of guys have been here, and we’re definitely getting better.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Beason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Csl Download#Qc News#Charlotte Sports Live#Ota#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground in Concord

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CONCORD— North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, was in Concord breaking ground with the Eli Lilly Company on Tuesday. Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, is investing one billion dollars for a brand campus where the old Phillips Morris Plant used to sit. “I’ve heard this company say time and again, […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy