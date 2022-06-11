ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Telegram

Oriskany falls in final; Deposit/Hancock sweeps Class D softball, baseball

By Jon Rathbun, Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPTb7_0g8AK1Tu00

MORICHES – There would be no comeback in the season’s final game.

Oriskany, the Section III team that had come from behind to beat Section II Argyle 8-3 in the New York State Public High School Athletics Association’s Class D semifinal earlier in the day at Moriches Athletic Complex, fell behind again and could not catch up Saturday against Section IV Deposit/Hancock in the championship game.

An 8-1 victory allowed Deposit to repeat the title it had won when the tournament was last contested in 2019 in South Glens Falls. The state championship is the seventh for Deposit and its first as a program combined with Hancock which had not previously won a title.

“We ran into a good pitcher here,” Oriskany coach Mike Reilly said. “We didn’t really hit her at all.”

The Redskins paired two hits against junior Kaitlyn Macumber and scored in a run in the sixth inning but had already fallen behind 8-0. Megan Wight singled, stole a base and scored on a hit by Aolani Roberts.

Macumber held Oriskany to three hits in total while walking two batters and striking out eight. She also hit a three-run home run in the third inning after starting the two-run second with a triple.

Deposit/Hancock’s Eagles, 7-2 semifinal winners over Section V Scio/Friendship in the other semifinal, scored one run and left the bases loaded in the first inning of the championship games. The lead was 7-0 after three innings and the Eagles (17-6) tacked on their eighth run in the fourth.

“We stayed in it as much as we could,” said Reilly whose team had won 14 consecutive games. “We fought to the end.”

The Final Four appearance was a first for Oriskany which graduates three seniors, two of whom were freshman on the 2019 team that advanced to the sectional finals.

“They went out on a high note,” Reilly said Jordyn Carlo, Ashley Reid and Ashley Burnop. “They were a great group of seniors.”

Looking forward, the Redskins return eight players from a 19-4 season that saw them share a Center State Conference division title with West Canada Valley and earn a No. 2 playoff seed on the way to the program’s first sectional title since 2009.

“We have a great core returning,” said Reilly who has seven players with starting experience coming back, including Juliet Tagliaferri who will be back for a third year in the pitching circle, and Kaylen Buehler behind the plate where she took over as a sophomore this spring.

Elsewhere Saturday, the Deposit/Hancock baseball team defeated Chapel Field Catholic 14-5 in Binghamton to give the program a softball/baseball state championship double for the spring.

Semifinals

The Redskins scored seven runs in the fourth inning against Argyle, erasing an early 3-0 deficit on the way to an 8-3 victory in their semifinal in the middle of day Saturday.

Tagliaferri shut down the Scots (10-7) for the final four innings and kept the Redskins in position to come back. Buehler drove the first two Oriskany runs home with a triple, the tying run came home on a bases-loaded walk ahead of a Reid single and Wright’s bases-clearing triple.

The other semifinal followed a similar script. Deposit/Hancock broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning and defeated Section V Scio/Friendship 7-2. The Eagles scored three runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth.

Jon Rathbun is a sportswriter for the Times Telegram. Email Jon at sports@timestelegram.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Former Syracuse LAX Player wins $14M on NY Lottery Scratch Off!

Former college lacrosse star at Syracuse University wins $14M on NY Lottery scratch-off!. A former standout high school and college lacrosse player who helped the Syracuse Orange win a National Championship in 1995 scored big recently on a shot he took on with a lottery ticket, not a lacrosse ball when he turned a $20 scratch-off from the New York Lottery into nearly $14M dollars!
SYRACUSE, NY
fanrecap.com

Construction of Auburn’s new Football Performance Center 70 percent complete

Construction of Auburn’s new Football Performance Center is approaching the homestretch. The $92 million, state-of-the-art facility that will house the Tigers’ football program is now 70 percent complete, according to the university’s June facilities report. The Football Performance Center is expected to be completed in September, though the football team is not expected to officially move in — transferring over from the current Athletics complex — until after the 2022 season.
AUBURN, WA
WKTV

Oneonta man returns to 'American Ninja Warrior'

Anthony Eardley, of Oneonta, will try again to complete the 'American Ninja Warrior' course on June 13 after appearing on the show in 2019. Oneonta man taking on 'American Ninja Warrior' course a second time. Anthony Eardley, of Oneonta, is returning to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Monday night to take on...
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Highschoolsports#Sports#Moriches#Moriches Athletic Complex#Redskins#Deposit Hancock S Eagles
Romesentinel.com

Teen’s memory lives on with expanded scholarships

HINCKLEY — The Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund’s scholarship committee has announced this year’s recipients for its scholarship awards to graduating seniors from high schools in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The academic scholarships were based on academics and leadership qualities, with preference given to those entering...
HINCKLEY, NY
Big Frog 104

You Should Be at Turning Stone for This Huge Country Concert

You should be at Turning Stone Resort Casino for this huge country concert. Cole Swindell will bring his 'Back Down To The Bar' tour to Turning Stone Event Center on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM, for his only show in Upstate New York. Up-and-coming country artist Ashley Cooke will join Swindell for the show.
internewscast.com

Alec Baldwin pays memorial to late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral after her death at 92

Alec Baldwin hailed his late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral in a clip he posted to Instagram Sunday. ‘I wanted to say thank you very much to to everyone that wished me well about my mom who passed away on 26th of May, and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th, and both of those things went as well as one might have expected,’ the Oscar-nominated actor, 64, said as he was seated on a couch near a window in the clip.
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Bicyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man on a motorized bicycle was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse Police say the incident happened just after 5:00pm in the area of Euclid Avenue and Ostrom Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene located a 27-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Soldiers receive local sendoff before deployment

UTICA — New York Army National Guard soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received hugs and emotional good-byes at a formal ceremony, Tuesday, at the Mohawk Valley Community College campus in Utica before their deployment to the Horn of Africa. The deployment ceremony brought friends and families of...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Missing SUNY Cortland professor found dead, deputies say

Cortland, N.Y. — A missing SUNY Cortland professor has been found dead after being reported missing Tuesday, deputies said. Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, was found dead Tuesday in the woods near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a news release from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
CORTLAND, NY
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

133
Followers
180
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy