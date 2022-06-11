ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Strong second half pushes Red team to 28-10 win in FCA football game

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3DZw_0g8AJzx600

The Red team took bragging rights in the annual Big Country FCA All-Star Game, defeating the Blue squad 28-10.

Red outscored Blue 21-7 in the second half to earn the three-score win.

Blue struck first after Sweetwater quarterback Leo Holsey got the team to the red zone. After Blue got to the 4-yard line on fourth down, coach Casey Pearce elected for his team to kick a field goal, which Stephenville’s Corbin Poston nailed to take a 3-0 lead.

Red answered Blue’s scoring drive with a methodical series that ended in the end zone.

They logged three first downs before reaching the red zone. On first-and-goal from the 8, Wylie quarterback Aden Kincaid threw a dart to Eldorado’s Korbin Covarrubaiz for a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PPHW_0g8AJzx600

From there, Red found a rhythm and didn’t look back.

After leading by four at halftime, Covarrubaiz caught another touchdown pass with 9:36 left in the third quarter, this time from Comanche’s Hudson Welch.

Two minutes later, Sonora’s Sean Mungia cashed in a four-yard touchdown run, expanding Red’s lead to 21-3.

Blue finally hit the end zone for the first time in the fourth quarter.

Dublin’s Christian Ramirez caught a 30-yard pass from Holsey to hit paydirt. But at that point, it was still 21-10 Red with 7:16 left in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxWsy_0g8AJzx600

Red scored one last touchdown before play ended. Sonora’s Jackson Carroll caught a four-yard score from Kincaid.

“After that first drive we kind of took off and found our footing,” Weston said.

Kincaid was the game’s top passer, completing 13 of 18 attempts for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite Kincaid only throwing with his receivers for a few days, the Wylie grad had a connection with his targets.

“We threw a whole lot of footballs this week,” Weston said. “We knew timing was going to be an issue because they haven’t played together. But he had a great connection with those guys. He’s a special talent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3fWL_0g8AJzx600

Welch also threw well, completing three of his four attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Covarrubaiz caught two touchdown passes with 87 receiving yards and was Red’s top receiver. He also led the team in rushing with 41 yards.

For Blue, Holsey completed 12 of 22 attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown. Abilene High’s Abel Ramirez went 7-for-18 with 80 yards.

Christian Ramirez was Blue’s leading receiver with 77 yards and a touchdown, while Holsey had a team-high 30 rushing yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jggno_0g8AJzx600

Red’s offense posted 341 total yards, while Blue’s had 278. Red averaged 7.1 yards per play, while Blue averaged 4.2.

Weston credited his defensive coordinator, James Hadnot of Cooper, for a strong game plan.

“He did a great job, and so did the whole defensive staff,” Weston said. “Our defense played great.”

Make no mistake — Saturday’s game was a competitive event with every player and coach on both sides hoping to come out on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gj3fv_0g8AJzx600

But more important than the final result, the game gave the area’s players and coaches to compete against each other while displaying good sportsmanship and sharing fellowship.

“This is the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Weston said. “I’d do this every year if they let me.”

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Strong second half pushes Red team to 28-10 win in FCA football game

