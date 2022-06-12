Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin shows he belongs with ‘best in world’

TAMPA, Fla. — Igor Shesterkin was right — but he was wrong, too.

The Rangers’ 26-year-old goaltender, before the Eastern Conference Final began, called his Lightning counterpart, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the “best in the world.’’

Vasilevskiy may be exactly that. He has the hardware in the trophy case to prove it.

Shesterkin, however, was the best goaltender in this series. That’s true although the Lightning eliminated the Rangers with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Even after the Rangers took a surprising 2-0 series lead, beating Vasilevskiy for nine goals on 62 shots in those two games, Shesterkin doubled down and stood by his gaudy compliment of Tampa Bay’s 27-year-old star.

The Rangers’ revelatory season came to an unceremonious end Saturday night, but to be clear: Shesterkin was not the reason.

Shesterkin was the best player on the ice for the Rangers in Game 6, which he had to be if they were going to have any chance to extend their season.

Igor Shesterkin stops a Zach Bogosian shot for one of his 28 saves in the Rangers’ season-ending 2-1 loss to the Lightning. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

In the end, of course, it wasn’t enough despite the fact that he saved 28 of 30 Tampa Bay shots, many of which were high-quality scoring chances. The game could easily — no, should easily — have been 6-1 Lightning.

“Igor was outstanding,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He gave us a chance to win every night and we got out-chanced in a lot of the games. He was our best player all year long. He did it again in this series.’’

The opposing coach more than noticed. Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who knows a thing or two about great goaltending, since he coaches Vasilevskiy, raved.

“Let’s be honest, when you have a goaltender it can hide some flaws in your team,’’ Cooper said. “I’ll be the first to raise my hand and say Vasilevskiy has done that for us. When you break down, you need somebody there to make the save for you and keep you in games.

“Igor, this is my first kind of real look at him, and he’s got all the poise and he reminds me of our guy. He gives that team a ton of confidence. He’s a difference-maker.’’

Rangers winger Chris Kreider looked absolutely gutted when asked he if he felt team had let Shesterkin down.

“Yes,’’ Kreider said, then paused some 20 seconds before continuing his answer.

Igor Shesterkin makes a sprawling save on Anthony Cirelli during the Rangers’ loss. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“I’ve been really lucky to have arguably the best goaltending in the world my entire time here,’’ Kreider went on, referring to Henrik Lundqvist and now Shesterkin. “The guys have always given us a chance.’’

Tampa Bay, in the first period, looked like a more desperate, hungry team than the Rangers, who seemed slow, sluggish and tired by comparison to the Lightning’s energy.

The Lightning threw 25 shots at Shesterkin in the first period, 11 of which were on frame, and the Rangers’ goalie let nothing in.

The best save Shesterkin made in the game came just 1:30 into the second period when Steven Stamkos, who later scored both Lightning goals, passed to Nikita Kucherov in front. Shesterkin made an acrobatic save sliding to his left and reaching out for the stop.

“He’s a hell of a goalie,’’ Cooper told ESPN during an in-game interview in the second period. “We’ve had our chances. We’ve got to stay patient. We don’t know when the next goal will come.’’

The next goal actually came a short time after Cooper was interviewed, on a Stamkos wrist shot that beat Shesterkin clean under his right blocker with 9:17 remaining in the second period — a bad goal by Shesterkin’s lofty standards.

Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy greet each other after the Rangers’ season-ending loss. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“He made some big saves, but we got one by him,’’ Stamkos said.

Stamkos left out a word there: Tampa Bay “finally’’ got one by Shesterkin.

After the Rangers tied it at 1-1, Shesterkin gave up the game-winner. Stamkos’ initial shot was saved by Shesterkin, but the rebound bounced off the Lightning star’s leg and went in with 6:32 remaining in the game … and the Rangers’ season.

“Great goaltending from him,’’ Vasilevskiy said of Shesterkin. “He gave them a chance in every game. I thought it was a great series between two strong goaltenders.’’

Shesterkin did his part all season. For that, he’ll win the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL.

He did his part in this series, right through the Lightning’s onslaught Saturday night, and was the better goaltender in this series.

Midway through the third period, the home crowd chanted, “Vasi’s better.’’ The fans, sniffing the end of the series and the Stanley Cup Final, were delirious in celebration.

Indeed, Vasilevskiy may be the best goalie in the sport. But on this night, and in this series, they were wrong.