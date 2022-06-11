ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn baseball's Trace Bright struggles in 1st inning vs. Oregon State, but Tigers battling back

By Nick Gray, Montgomery Advertiser
Auburn baseball and Oregon State are in a shootout in Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday.

The Tigers struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Oregon State knocked out Tigers starter Trace Bright in the bottom of the inning after scoring four runs and loading the bases with two outs.

The chaotic nature of Saturday's game is something fans may have seen coming; Oregon State original starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe was scratched shortly before first pitch. Jake Pfennigs replaced Hjerpe, and it didn't go well for Pfennigs, either.

Auburn's Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run, opposite-field home run in the first, but Oregon State countered quickly. Bright allowed a walk, a hit by pitch and a three-run home run in the first three at-bats. After a strikeout, Bright allowed consecutive doubles and a walk before another strikeout. Following a bases-loaded walk, Bright was lifted.

Bright, a junior from Montgomery, threw 47 pitches as OSU batted around in the first inning. John Armstrong came in and retired the next batter to end the inning.

Auburn battled back for two more runs in the second inning to tie the score 4-4, then took a 5-4 lead in the third. Bright will not be the pitcher of record, and his workload could make him available if necessary on Monday. But Auburn will have to stretch its bullpen early in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

