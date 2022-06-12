Severe Weather Statement issued for Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Greenwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHASE...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER AND NORTHERN GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Gridley to 8 miles west of Madison to 16 miles west of Hamilton, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Hamilton, Cassoday, Virgil, Eureka City Lake and Thrall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO