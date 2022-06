At the start of 2022, Chevrolet made big news by announcing its Equinox and Blazer SUV models would go all-electric in the next generation. Chevy has fully revealed the Equinox since then, even showing the futuristic interior, but the Blazer has been mostly kept under wraps aside from a brief teaser announcing an upcoming SS model. General Motors has finally decided to break its wall of silence, showing us what the new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will look like. After seeing the attractive Equinox EV, we are not surprised to say the Blazer EV looks great.

