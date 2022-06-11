Indiana All-Stars bond over wins, laughs to sweep Kentucky: 'Everybody just bought into it.'

INDINAPAOLIS -- At one end of the court at Southport Fieldhouse late Saturday night, CJ Gunn posed for pictures with family members and friends for several minutes. He was nearly done when he saw Travis Grayson several feet away and motioned him to come over a picture.

“I didn’t know him at all,” Gunn said of Grayson. “I met him the first day at Marian (University), but we kind of act the same and we stay laughing all the time. It’s kind of crazy how that works. During the girls’ game we probably cried laughing like five times.”

The friendship between Gunn, a national recruit who is headed to IU, and Grayson, who is signed with NAIA Spring Arbor (Mich.), signifies what Indiana All-Stars week is all about. Two players from different backgrounds — and different paths in the future — coming together for a week to create a bond and beat Kentucky.

Consider both of those goals accomplished with a capital “A.” Gunn earned most valuable player honor Saturday as he led the way with 21 points as Indiana blitzed Kentucky 101-81. About the only intrigue in the final minutes was if Indiana was going to reach the 100-point barrier. Chesterton’s Grayson and Pike’s Ryan Conwell both missed point-blank attempts before Cathedral’s Tayshawn Comer finally took care of it with a dunk in the final seconds.

“This was fun,” said Conwell, who took over for a stretch of the second half and scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime. “I honestly did not know what to expect going into it. But I learned a lot about the history with Kentucky and we definitely wanted to come out and win this.”

A night after a 27-point win in Kentucky, Indiana used a suffocating defensive effort in the first few minutes to build a 17-2 lead. Kentucky tried to pound the ball inside to 6-8 Miami of Ohio commit Mitchell Rylee and had some success, cutting the lead to nine points (Rylee finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds). But Indiana cut off any sustained success with another strong defensive effort and plenty of offense from Lawrence North’s Gunn, Conwell, Lafayette Jeff’s Javan Buchanan (13 points, seven rebounds) and Carmel’s Pete Suder (11 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots).

Indiana has won seven in a row over Kentucky and a staggering 44 of 52 going back to 1996. The overall series, which dates to 1940, is now 102-44 in favor of Indiana.

“Sometimes the ‘me’ gets in front of the ‘we,’” said Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams, who coached Indiana. “It didn’t this week. Nobody went sideways, nobody got selfish. Everybody just bought into it. They held each other accountable getting to the bus on time and little things like that. It’s probably one of the best experiences I’ve had. Like I told them, ‘All it takes is one or two guys to ruin it.’ And that didn’t happen in any shape or form.”

As it did in Friday’s 104-77 win, Indiana dominated in fast-break points with a 34-10 advantage over Kentucky, which also struggled to 4-for-26 shooting from the 3-point line. Cathedral’s Comer, after missing Friday’s game due to a family situation, provided a spark off the bench with nine points and seven assists and his high school teammate, Jaxon Edwards, pitched in eight points and 12 rebounds.

“Our defense set the tone from the tip,” Suder said. “Our goal is to lock in defensively, get stops and push the ball in transition. We did that really well again today and helped push us to another defeat of Kentucky.”

Suder was roommates with Mr. Basketball Braden Smith of Westfield during the week. Smith was unable to play due to his recovery from foot surgery, but was the biggest cheerleader on the bench for the All-Stars. He was joined there Saturday by Gary West Side’s Jalen Washington, the North Carolina commit who was also unable to play coming off knee surgery, but clearly enjoyed his time with the All-Stars.

“I’d say the friendships and relationships (will be the biggest memory),” said Suder, a Bellarmine commit. “I know these guys from AAU basketball, but I’ve never felt so close to a family in like five days. We hung out in the lobby, play NBA2K and cards. It was a lot of fun to be with those guys.”

For many, like Suder and Smith, college life begins Sunday. One chapter closes and another begins. But the memories of beating Kentucky — again — and forming a bond in the process will be something they remember as they start on a new beginning. That was clear as Gunn and Grayson, who barely knew each other Tuesday, stood together and smiled for pictures five days later.

“We made it worthwhile spending time with each other,” Grayson said. “It was fun. CJ is a funny dude. Me and CJ were cracking jokes all week. But I bonded with everybody. It was really fun.”

INDIANA 101, KENTUCKY 81

KENTUCKY – Turner Buttry 3-8 0-0 8. Jaiden Lawrence 3-12 3-3 9, Andrew Mason 2-9 3-6 7, Mitchell Rylee 5-12 3-4 13, Jabrion Spikes 10-17 1-1 22, Sam Powell 0-5 0-0 0, Kennedy Hayden 1-3 0-0 2, Darien Lewis 3-6 0-0 7, James Jewell 2-5 2-2 6, Jay Milburn 1-2 0-0 2, Cade Stinnett 2-3 1-1 5. Totals: 32-82 13-17 81.

INDIANA – Peter Suder 4-5 2-2 11, CJ Gunn 6-13 6-6 21, Jalen Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Jaxon Edwards 3-13 2-2 8, Javan Buchanan 5-9 3-4 13, Ryan Conwell 7-12 2-2 19, Amhad Jarrard 2-3 0-0 4, Travis Grayson 2-4 1-1 5, Branden Northern 2-4 0-0 5, Tayshawn Comer 3-10 3-4 9. Totals: 37-78 19-21 101.

3-point goals: Kentucky 4-26 (Buttry 2, Spikes, Lewis), Indiana 8-19 (Gunn 3, Conwell 3, Suder, Northern); Rebounds: Kentucky 47 (Rylee 12), Indiana 44 (Edwards 12); Assists: Kentucky 10 (Rylee 4), Indiana 20 (Comer 7, Jackson 7); Turnovers: Kentucky 19, Indiana: 12.