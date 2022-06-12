ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Urgent warning about double-strength pink ecstasy pills marked with an Audi logo linked to deaths

By Jesse Hyland
 4 days ago

Lethal pink ecstasy tablets containing double the amount of MDMA have been circulating in NSW, prompting health experts to issue an urgent warning.

NSW Police seized the strange-looking pills that are pink, irregularly shaped and feature an Audi logo on the front.

The drugs were discovered to have double the 196mg of MDMA normally found inside ecstasy tablets.

A warning has been issued over pink ecstasy tablets with an Audi logo on the front (pictured) that contain double the amount of MDMA found in a regular pill

NSW Health said these tablets are far more lethal than normal MDMA pills and can lead to serious injury or death.

NSW Poisons Information Centre medical director Darren Roberts said MDMA could cause 'severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death'.

'While one MDMA tablet alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulants, such as cocaine,' he said.

Dr Roberts urged anyone who was unwell from MDMA to immediately call Triple-0.

'Importantly, look after your mates. If you feel unwell, or if your friend feels unwell, do something about it. Don't ignore it. You won't get into trouble for seeking medical care,' he said.

NSW Health says these tablets are more lethal than normal MDMA pills and state that these drugs can lead to serious injury or death

