Queensbury suffers first loss in state title game
CORTLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — No Section 2 girls lacrosse team has ever hoisted a state title plaque. Queensbury looked to become the first to do it in the Class B title game on Saturday.
The unbeaten Spartans battled Section V’s Victor. After the Blue Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Kendra Ballard tallied a goal to get Queensbury on the board. Victor went on a seven goal run to end the half, taking a 10-1 lead into halftime.
Queensbury battled in the second half, but ultimately fell 11-4 in the Class B title game, their first loss of the season.
