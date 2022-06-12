Wood Partners & CP Capital US Expand Partnership with Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community Near Atlanta: Alta North
Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the groundbreaking of its latest high-end residential community—Alta North—less than an hour from downtown Atlanta in Cumming, Georgia. The new community will be developed as a joint venture with CP Capital US, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in...rew-online.com
Comments / 0