Kingsport, TN

Ridge Runners rally to sweep Axmen Saturday night

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluefield scores two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth innings to seal a comeback victory over the Kingsport Axmen, 6-3.

The Axmen managed just three hits on the night, as they scored two of the team’s three runs via passed balls. Bluefield was led by Ryley Preece who notched a pair of RBIs on his only hit of the game.

Sunday will be the first off day for the entire Appalachian League before games resume on Monday.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Johnson City Doughboys 6, Greeneville Flyboys 1

Elizabethton River Riders 5, Bristol State Liners 3

