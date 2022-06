Police now say the convict who took off before his guilty verdict was read in Albany County Court could be on the run for some time. Colonie police tell NewsChannel 13 they are not aware of any connections 36-year-old Michael Green aka Michael Edwards has to the town. However, they do believe Green has out of state connections and that a search could "take some time."

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO