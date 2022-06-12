ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

March For Our Lives rally in Grand Junction addresses gun violence

By (Cristian Sida)
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “I am a parent and an educator, and I am concerned about gun violence,” said Emma Reicks, a mother and educator. “And I want to do something to help preserve the safety of our kids and their educators.”. Reicks added the...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 7

Jack Bennett
3d ago

If you want to point fingers. Blame China. They created fireworks hence gun powder. We just stole the ingredients. Anyways, wake up. You have heroes and evil people on this world. Some will protect you and others will kill you. It amazes me that they hide a hero using 2nd amendment and protecting/saving the innocent. Since it doesn't fit the narrative. The media and actors just promotes more fear. Seriously ask yourself, what would happen if your entire block got rid of guns. Gun free community. Hello criminal that doesn't care about rules comes along. How will you protect yourself? Oh wait I forgot you're already dead, no hero to save you

Reply(3)
2
