ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ OT Ickey Ekwonu

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQVTn_0g8AI55E00

CHARLOTTE, N.C (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ickey Ekwonu, joined CSL to chat about the upcoming Panthers season.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound N.C. State product withholds an extraordinary combination of size, agility, and a sturdy frame that could allow for an elongated career.

“I’m telling you what — we are so happy to get you, man,” owner David Tepper said on draft night. “We are just so happy to get you.”

RELATED | Panthers select OT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in NFL Draft

The first-team All-ACC lineman recorded an incredible junior year, lifting the Wolfpack to a 9-3 season, landing atop a loaded ACC Atlantic conference.

Ekwonu elaborated on what it’s like coming back to his home to play football.

“A lot of guys had to go to completely new cities and kind of just learning the area,” Ekwonu said. “Charlotte is an area I’m already familiar with. Just one less thing I gotta check off my box. Now I get to focus a little more on football.”

Expectations are always at-large for the Panthers, and Ekwonu gave his thoughts about those expectations as a rookie on the team.

“I just want to be the best player that I can be,” he said. “The expectations they [the organization] have of me, the type of player that they want is something I want to live up to each and every day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos Trying Out New RB at Minicamp

In conjunction with Monday's start of a three-day mandatory minicamp, the Denver Broncos are working out five free agents at the UC Health Training Center. Per team reporter Aric DiLalla, the Broncos brought in running back Max Borghi, kicker Elliott Fry, cornerback Mykael Wright, tight end Garrett Walston, and long snapper Daniel Cantrell for tryouts this week.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots DT suspended for first two games of season

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to begin the 2022 NFL season. Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the campaign, according to ESPN's Field Yates. A reason for his suspension has not yet been disclosed. The 28-year-old spent all of...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons attending Titans’ mandatory minicamp

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and running back Derrick Henry are among several players who have skipped the Titans’ voluntary offseason program. Simmons and Henry, though, are back in the team’s practice facility for this week’s mandatory minicamp, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Simmons has posted workout videos...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Acc Atlantic#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 2 more charged with attempted murder after man shot in ‘planned robbery’ in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two more people were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after detectives said a man was shot during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton on Memorial Day, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting, homicide investigation underway in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy