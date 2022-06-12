ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Fisher stuns in a blue silk number with daring leg slit as she leads the arrivals at G'Day USA event in LA

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Isla Fisher was every inch the style maven as she lead the 2022 G'Day AAA Arts Gala celebrity arrivals in a daring silk number with a daring leg slit in LA on Saturday.

The actress, 46, radiated pure glamour while she hammed it up for photographers on arrival for the annual awards ceremony.

Isla's gown featured a daring slit that climbed up her toned stems to reach just shy of her hips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k17f_0g8AHb5K00
Isla Fisher radiated pure glamour as she lead the 2022 G'Day AAA Arts Gala celebrity arrivals in a daring silk number

Isla, who is married to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, wore her locks down and wavy and wore dewy makeup to accentuate her striking features.

She teamed up her look with a pair of multi-coloured heels and jewellery on her wrist and ankles.

She completed her look with a maroon lip colour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4Flc_0g8AHb5K00
Isla, who is married to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, wore her locks down and wavy and wore dewy makeup to accentuate her striking features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4d6A_0g8AHb5K00
 Isla's gown featured a daring slit that climbed up her toned stems to reach just shy of her hip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imOFO_0g8AHb5K00
The acclaimed actress was special guest and honoured alongside American producer Brian Grazer and director Ron Howard. L-R: Ron Howard, Isla Fisher, Brian Grazer and Tushar Apte

The acclaimed actress was special guest and honoured alongside American producer Brian Grazer and director Ron Howard.

Australian record producer Tushar Apte, who has worked with the likes of Demi Lovato, Nicky Minaj and BTS, was awarded the Rising Star Award.

Meanwhile, musician G-Flip showed off her androgynous style in a floral print red blazer and matching pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXZVT_0g8AHb5K00
G-Flip showed off her androgynous style in a floral print red blazer and matching pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r4d7_0g8AHb5K00
The music artist - full name Georgia Flipo - went braless under the sleeveless top, baring a sexy bit of cleavage

The music artist - full name Georgia Flipo - went braless under the sleeveless top, baring a sexy bit of cleavage.

She wore her long blonde locks relaxed letting with one side pushed back behind her ear.

The 27-year-old completed her stylish look wearing black boots and designer sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWwi0_0g8AHb5K00
Packed to the Rafters star Jessica McNamee, 36, who oozed confidence in a navy coloured V- neck jumpsuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUrcX_0g8AHb5K00
The LA-based actress wore dewy makeup to accentuate her striking features

Packed to the Rafters star Jessica McNamee oozed confidence in a navy coloured V-neck jumpsuit.

Jessica wore her long blonde locks slightly textured and slightly pushed to the side.

The LA-based actress wore dewy makeup to accentuate her striking features.

She accessorised her look with long swirl earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lAbW_0g8AHb5K00
Former Neighbours star Nicky Whelan commanded attention in a cutout midriff baring printed dress with painted feathers

Meanwhile, former Neighbours star Nicky Whelan commanded attention in a cutout midriff baring printed dress with painted feathers.

Nicky wore her blonde tresses tied up in a high ponytail, and her makeup was fresh and glossy.

She completed her look wearing hoop earrings and white strappy heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fpul_0g8AHb5K00
Nicky completed her look wearing hoop earrings and white strappy heels

The Project's Waleed Aly and his wife Susan Carland were also in attendance.

Waleed looked daper in a black tuxedo and bow-tie.

Meanwhile, Susan looked glamorous in a light pink coloured beaded gown and head scarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sie1R_0g8AHb5K00
The Project's Waleed Aly and his wife Susan Carland were also in attendance

Katherine Hicks looked almost unrecognisable after she ditched her orange do for more natural look.

The Rescue Special Ops star oozed confidence in a green coloured sequin dress that came with a matching belt.

The blonde beauty wore her long tresses up and curled up behind her ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O44JW_0g8AHb5K00
Katherine Hicks looked almost unrecognisable after she ditched her orange do for more natural look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tE0rU_0g8AHb5K00
The Rescue Special Ops star oozed confidence in a green coloured sequin dress that came with a matching belt

Blindspot star Sullivan Stapleton meanwhile looked suave in a dark suit which he teamed up with a black button-up shirt and leather shoes.

The Melbourne-based star, 44, was joined by his actress girlfriend Alexis Kelley.

Alexis put on a busty display in a beige coloured mesh dress which she teamed up with red heels and a patterned handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GjT1_0g8AHb5K00
Blindspot star Sullivan Stapleton (right) meanwhile looked suave in a dark suit which he teamed up with a black button-up shirt and leather shoes. Pictured with partner Alexis Kelley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDwyw_0g8AHb5K00
Australian record producer Tushar Apte (pictured), who has worked with the likes of Demi Lovato, Nicky Minaj and BTS, was awarded the Rising Star Award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396ZzG_0g8AHb5K00
Rising star Mojean Aria (pictured) was also in attendance

