Swiss IndyCar driver shows that despite his love of Wisconsin he's not a fan of ... cheese

ELKHART LAKE – Romain Grosjean might just as well have said he cheered for the Chicago Bears.

The former Formula One driver and second-year NTT IndyCar Series driver was effusive in his praise of Road America and Wisconsin in general Saturday in his television interview after qualifying for Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix.

But there was one exception.

One. Glaring. Exception.

“I love the fans,” Grosjean said. “I love … not so much the cheese, but I love the racetrack.

“Every time I was in Wisconsin it was sunny, so today is a bit of a day off. But I like being here, I love driving that place.”

Wait. What?!?! Back up a couple of sentences.

Grosjean may be Swiss, but that will be of little consolation at Sartori Cheese headquarters just a few miles away in Plymouth.

NBC pit reporter Kevin Lee did his best to save Grosjean from himself with a follow-up question asking if he’d be up for cheese if he got to victory lane Sunday.

“Can I go for the brat?” Grosjean said. “They’re good.”

So he’s still in good standing with Johnsonville anyway.