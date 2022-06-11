ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Swiss IndyCar driver shows that despite his love of Wisconsin he's not a fan of ... cheese

By Dave Kallmann, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W051_0g8AHaCb00

ELKHART LAKE – Romain Grosjean might just as well have said he cheered for the Chicago Bears.

The former Formula One driver and second-year NTT IndyCar Series driver was effusive in his praise of Road America and Wisconsin in general Saturday in his television interview after qualifying for Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix.

But there was one exception.

One. Glaring. Exception.

“I love the fans,” Grosjean said. “I love … not so much the cheese, but I love the racetrack.

“Every time I was in Wisconsin it was sunny, so today is a bit of a day off. But I like being here, I love driving that place.”

Wait. What?!?! Back up a couple of sentences.

Grosjean may be Swiss, but that will be of little consolation at Sartori Cheese headquarters just a few miles away in Plymouth.

NBC pit reporter Kevin Lee did his best to save Grosjean from himself with a follow-up question asking if he’d be up for cheese if he got to victory lane Sunday.

“Can I go for the brat?” Grosjean said. “They’re good.”

So he’s still in good standing with Johnsonville anyway.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years

Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Plymouth, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Alexander Rossi
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Swiss#Ntt Indycar Series#Sartori Cheese#Nbc#Johnsonville
timesnewsexpress.com

This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Radio Iowa

Wisconsin company to make bacon in Davenport

A Wisconsin-based food company is expanding with a new plant in eastern Iowa. Davenport Mayor, Mike Matson, made the announcement today. “Fair Oaks Foods is planning to construct a state of the art food production facility that will create 247 new jobs,” he says. The company is based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Mayor Matson says they will invest 134 million dollars for the 150,000 square-foot facility in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along Interstate 80.
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Want This Problem Fixed on the Show

Chicago PD may have a strong fanbase and staying power, as it proved by being renewed for a 10th season. But audiences across the internet have one common beef with the storylines that they wish the show would address. There is too much “I” in the Intelligence Unit’s teamwork.
97ZOK

$700 Per Person Casting Call in Illinois Searching for ‘Real Families’

Got a family? Looking to cash in on your "familiness?" If you're thinking "Hey, I got a family. I like money." You're in luck. You're also not alone. That said, you've got a chance for a nice payday because of the family. An online casting call by an Illinois production company is looking for what they refer to as "real families."
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT to hold more meetings this week about East-West Freeway, as neighbors concerns remain

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings this week on the possible re-do of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. The reconstruction proposal continues to be a hot topic with critics who insist the DOT can get the job done by making repairs and adjustments to the existing six lanes of traffic and not narrowing lanes or road shoulders to add a driving lane each way. The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, made up of neighborhood, religious and environmental groups, also wants only a scaled-down re-do of the Stadium Interchange near American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy