Charlize Theron debuts new BLACK hairdo as she leads stars at glittering gala for her Africa Outreach Project

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Charlize Theron debuted a new jet-black hairdo at an event for her charity this weekend on the Universal Studios backlot.

The 46-year-old, who is known for her luxurious blonde locks, went for a daring alteration to her look this Saturday.

She welcomed a dazzling array of stars that evening to a fete for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project, which aims to combat HIV and AIDS on the continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3JFn_0g8AHYO100
Aglow: Charlize Theron debuted a new jet-black hairdo at an event for her charity this weekend on the Universal Studios backlot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7L4O_0g8AHYO100
Now and then: Charlize is pictured with her newfangled dark hairdo this weekend (left) and the blonde locks she more often sports in 2020 (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESWnk_0g8AHYO100

Charlize, who herself hails from South Africa, wore her hair in a mullet style to the glittering celebrity-strewn event.

The Oscar-winning actress opted for a simple business casual look that included a white blouse tucked into a high-waisted pair of blue jeans.

Charlize's guest list included none other than The Fast And The Furious franchise mainstay Jordana Brewster, who turned up the glamor factor at the event.

She slid her athletic frame into a sleek skintight sleeveless top with a futuristic print that matched her flared trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuIq7_0g8AHYO100
Swanking about: The Oscar-winning actress opted for a simple business casual look that included a white blouse tucked into a high-waisted pair of blue jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlNKP_0g8AHYO100
Looking fab: Her guest list included none other than The Fast And The Furious franchise mainstay Jordana Brewster, who turned up the glamor factor at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkAP_0g8AHYO100
Connections: The Panamanian bombshell, who has starred with Charlize in multiple Fast And Furious movies, balanced expertly on a sky-high pair of stilettos

Wearing her luxurious dark locks down, she sharpened her screen siren features with makeup for her latest night on the town.

Jordana added a touch of glitz to the look with a shimmering pair of earrings, accessorizing further with a small black clutch.

The Panamanian bombshell, who has starred with Charlize in multiple Fast And Furious movies, balanced expertly on a sky-high pair of stilettos.

Showbiz figures galore were on hand for the gala, including Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, who was in Charlize's movie Atomic Blonde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vopfL_0g8AHYO100
Co-star: Showbiz figures galore were on hand for the gala, including Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, who was in Charlize's movie Atomic Blonde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zW9gx_0g8AHYO100
What a party: TikTok star Benito Skinner (left) lent the evening a festive air in a canary yellow floral shirt, while soap star Reign Edwards (right) rocked a black top with blue jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Haydc_0g8AHYO100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc5AK_0g8AHYO100
Dreamboat; Smoldering heartthrob Mike Manning, who has been on such programs as Teen Wolf and Days Of Our Lives, turned up the heat at the gala

TikTok star Benito Skinner lent the evening a festive air in a canary yellow floral shirt, while soap star Reign Edwards rocked a black top with blue jeans.

Smoldering heartthrob Mike Manning, who has been on such programs as Teen Wolf and Days Of Our Lives, turned up the heat at the gala.

Comedian Sasha Merci made a splash in blue gown with an ornately designed wave print, while Elva Trill made her presence felt in a green and pink jumpsuit.

Emily Carmichael, who co-wrote the new film Jurassic World Dominion with its director Colin Trevorrow, was a sight to see in a flesh-flashing sea blue unitard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuWBY_0g8AHYO100
So many stars: Comedian Sasha Merci (left) made a splash in blue gown with an ornately designed wave print, while Elva Trill (right) made her presence felt in a green and pink jumpsuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyBJJ_0g8AHYO100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrwZ1_0g8AHYO100
Sensation: Emily Carmichael, who co-wrote the new film Jurassic World Dominion with its director Colin Trevorrow, was a sight to see in a flesh-flashing sea blue unitard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxEFV_0g8AHYO100
Beautiful in blue: Angelique Cabral (left) exuded a summery air in a high-cut floral wrap dress, while Alyssa Sutherland (right) flashed her enviably trim midriff in a crop top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjSPJ_0g8AHYO100

Angelique Cabral exuded a summery air in a high-cut floral wrap dress, while Alyssa Sutherland flashed her enviably trim midriff in a crop top.

The West Wing alumna Mary McCormack complemented her fluttering midnight blue dress with a black leather jacket and matching boots.

Meanwhile the television chef Andrew Zimmern, who also has a cookery show on YouTube, revealed his musical tastes with a Grateful Dead t-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeN6b_0g8AHYO100
Bringing it together: The West Wing alumna Mary McCormack complemented her fluttering midnight blue dress with a black leather jacket and matching boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeJfX_0g8AHYO100
He's a fan: Meanwhile the television chef Andrew Zimmern, who also has a cookery show on YouTube, revealed his musical tastes with a Grateful Dead t-shirt

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, both of whom star in the new film Jurassic World Dominion, were on hand for the fete.

While Jeff was in the original Jurassic Park movie from 1993, Bryce has been part of the franchise since the 2015 picture Jurassic World.

Jeff, 69, attended Charlize's gala on the arm of his third wife Emilie Livingston, 39, a retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast he married in 2014.

The names who made their way to Charlize's big night include the drag queen Eureka O'Hara, who has been on RuPaul's Drag Race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLTeP_0g8AHYO100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX0bn_0g8AHYO100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixuEy_0g8AHYO100
Hand in hand: Jeff, 69, attended Charlize's gala on the arm of his third wife Emilie Livingston, 39, a retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast he married in 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Inq47_0g8AHYO100
Unmistakable: The names who made their way to Charlize's big night include the drag queen Eureka O'Hara, who has been on RuPaul's Drag Race

