ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a season-high nine-game skid, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night.Pittsburgh bounced back from nearly being no-hit by St. Louis' Miles Mikolas in the second game of a doubleheader a night earlier."This is just not another win," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "This is a win we needed. We're a young club. We've got to find ways to win games."Reynolds, who also tripled and scored, hit his 11th homer of the season after Tucupita Marcano singled with two...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO