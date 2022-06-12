ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Gamblers hand the Birmingham Stallions their first loss of the season, 17-15

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Gamblers QB Kenji Bahar got his first start of...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
forwardtimes.com

Carl Lewis, Houston: Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, Class of 2022

Olympian and former Houston track and field phenomenon Carl Lewis was inducted into the inaugural class of the USTFCCCA Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon preceding the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships to be held at Hayward Field. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

STATE CHAMPION: Jelani Watkins Takes Gold at State

Klein Forest Sophomore Jelani Watkins made headlines this past spring when he ran the nation’s fastest 100-meter dash at the Texas Southern University Relays. He quickly became a crowd favorite during the 2022 State UIL Track and Field competition, where he helped his team take home gold for the 6A 4×200 meter relay, with the third fastest time in state history, then took the top spot for the 6A 200-meter dash with a time of 20.78 seconds.
KLEIN, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The streak may have ended but another weekend Texas Lottery win was had from the Cash Five game. There were five straight top prize-winning tickets coming into June 10 when it all ended after no one matched all five of the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
AdWeek

Keith Garvin to Anchor Evenings at KPRC in Houston

Keith Garvin has been named anchor for Houston NBC affiliate KPRC. Garvin has worked at KPRC as an anchor and reporter since 2012. Starting June 20, he’ll co-anchor alongside Lauren Freeman at 5 p.m. and Daniella Guzman at 6 and 10 p.m. “Keith is the perfect co-anchor for KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot dead in north Houston

HOUSTON – Investigation is underway after man was shot and killed in north Houston Tuesday night. The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of Greens Road just after 9:00 p.m. Police said there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was found dead inside...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Burning Questions With Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Grant Pinkerton was introduced to competition barbecue at a young age, and the rest was history. He opened up Pinkerton’s Barbecue back in 2016—at only 27—and quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive Houston barbecue scene. After only a year in business—when he also landed a spot on Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 list—Pinkerton made history as the first pitmaster to be recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Pinkerton made the Top 50 again in 2021, but this time with his San Antonio location. If the past is any indication, there is much more in store for this Texas pitmaster.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Birmingham Stallions
KHOU

The Isley's Brothers visit Houston to celebrate Juneteenth

HOUSTON — The Isley Brothers will be performing at Emancipation Park on Saturday!. This weekend's Emancipation Park celebration will be hosted by the Emancipation Park Conservancy. To learn more about the events and programs offered at Emancipation Park visit epconservancy.org.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
defendernetwork.com

GM Motors, 713 Motoring launch vocational program for at-risk youth

Houston automotive customizations shop 713 Motoring is partnering with GM Motors and Film/Creative Company IYO Agency to create a vocational program for inner-city youth to experience the automotive industry. For six months, the Automotive Customization Skills Trade Program provided six young men ages of 17 to 19 an opportunity to...
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Houston, TX Police Looking For 3 Dummies Who Stole Dummy Liquor Bottle

Its nice to get off of work and enjoy an "adult beverage". Some folks prefer just a cold beer and some prefer top shelf drinks that aren't necessarily cheap. Now when it comes to this story, you have to wonder what these wanna be crooks were thinking as they walked inside a Houston liquor store with a plan to steal some "top shelf" liquor but walked out with next to nothing but some potential charges.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 detained after shooting on Highway 288, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a third suspect after two people were detained after a shooting on Highway 288 in southeast Houston Wednesday morning. Officers responded to reports of the shooting on Highway 288 at US-59 around 10 a.m. after an off-duty sergeant spotted the scene while on the way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Hanna Dental Implant Center can renew your teeth no matter their condition

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com. Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment. Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over...
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Great places to take dad to grub on Father’s Day

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and whether you’re looking to take out your husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor or any other father-figures in your life, we have some great suggestions for you. Check out this list of places where you can get great deals for Father’s Day. (List will be updated periodically so keep checking back daily so you won’t miss anything.)
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Investigators Release Video Of Vehicle Used In Murder

Homicide investigators are releasing surveillance video of a vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of a local teen. On Friday, May 27, 2022, HCSO Homicide Investigators were dispatched to 1099 Cypress Preserve Park Drive, Houston, Harris County, Texas 77073 to investigate the murder of fifteen (15) year old Bryan Galindo.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy