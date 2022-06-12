ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:....

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen)
JACKSON, MS
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care

RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old...
RED BAY, AL
Ex-leader of nonprofit pleads guilty to meal program fraud

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — The former head of a nonprofit tasked with providing meals to needy schoolchildren in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has pleaded guilty to fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday. Carol Jackson, who was the executive director of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
Fungicides no help for hail damage

Editor’s note: The following was written by Connie Strunk, South Dakota State University Extension plant pathology field specialist, for the university’s website June 6. Recent storms brought along rain, severe wind, sand blasting and, in some cases, hail. Many growers are wondering if a fungicide application is needed to protect their crops from any damage.
WISCONSIN STATE

