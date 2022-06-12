MS Lottery

Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old...
INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — The former head of a nonprofit tasked with providing meals to needy schoolchildren in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has pleaded guilty to fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday. Carol Jackson, who was the executive director of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development...
Editor’s note: The following was written by Connie Strunk, South Dakota State University Extension plant pathology field specialist, for the university’s website June 6. Recent storms brought along rain, severe wind, sand blasting and, in some cases, hail. Many growers are wondering if a fungicide application is needed to protect their crops from any damage.
On Saturday, June 11th Hellfighters USA hosted Rolling Glory 3, a nationwide unifying relay of American Flags that began in California and will end at its final destination of Washington D.C. This event was to honor the thirteen American soldiers who gave their lives during a suicide attack at Kabul,...
Comments / 0