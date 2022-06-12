ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game

By The Associated Press
impact601.com
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (three, eight, one, eight) (one, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen) (thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $273,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 258,000,000.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care

RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — The owner of an Alabama day care center, three former employees and the parent of a former employee have been indicted in the death of a Mississippi baby who was put to sleep on her stomach in violation of safety standards. The baby, 4-month-old...
RED BAY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

Ex-leader of nonprofit pleads guilty to meal program fraud

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — The former head of a nonprofit tasked with providing meals to needy schoolchildren in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has pleaded guilty to fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday. Carol Jackson, who was the executive director of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Separate shootings kill 2 people at Jackson gas stations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been shot to death in separate incidents at gas stations in Mississippi's capital city. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba condemned the shootings and praised police for making arrests within 24 hours of each killing. One shooting happened Saturday during the attempted sale...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

obby Earl Cole, Jr.

Bobby Earl Cole, Jr. of Lincoln, Illinois, passed on to Glory, June 8, 2022. Born June 3, 1955, at Dr. Simmon’s Clinic in Bay Springs, MS to Bobby E. Cole Sr. and Jacquline Phelps Cole. After graduating from Bay Springs High School in 1975 he enlisted in the United...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
impact601.com

Jerel Wade named new Headmaster at Sylva-Bay Academy

Sylva-Bay Academy’s search for a new Headmaster has been filled as the school officially hired Jerel Wade to fill the position. “I am excited to take this position,” said Wade. “Sylva-Bay Academy has been a school that I’ve heard so much about over the years. I wasn’t necessarily looking to make a move, but the Lord stepped in and worked things out where I could come here and take the reigns of an already great school and try to move it further forward and expand on some of the great things they already have here. I’m excited about being here, getting to know everyone, learning about how things are done, and how things operate. It is a very exciting time for me to come in and take over a school that goes from K-3 to the 12th grade. It gives you a chance to see the full gambit of student development, from the time they are in their early years of development until they graduate high school.”
BAY SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
impact601.com

Herbie Cozette Pugh

Herbie Cozette Pugh was born in Louin, Mississippi on March 29, 1930, to his parents, Clarence and Leona McNeil Pugh. The Jasper County native attended school at Louin, and began a lifelong career of service to the industrial profession as a welder by trade until his retirement in the early 1990’s which brought he and his wife back to the Pugh homeplace in the Antioch community of Jasper County. Mr. and Mrs. Pugh would eventually relocate and move to Bay Springs about twenty years ago where they enjoyed friendships and fellowships with the Bay Springs community and Bay Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Cozette will be remembered for the love he had for his family, from daily doting on his wife, just shy of 66 years of wedded bliss, to spending years traveling with his work and taking his family with him every mile of the journey until settling in Pasadena, Texas area in 1972, where he worked in chemical plants as a pipe welder. He was a man of strong work ethic who loved his family, and they enjoyed his ability to express his feelings through “dry wit” and his jokester personality, even until his recent hospital stays. A United States Army veteran, Mr. Pugh served his country between the span of time ending Word War II and the beginning of the Korean War. A good summary of the life of 92 years, as he passed away in Jackson, Mississippi on June 10, 2022, Herbie Cozette Pugh will be remembered as a man of faith, family, and friendships.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Nadiya Butler

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Raleigh for Nadiya Mackenzie Butler, 16, of Raleigh, who passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Interment will be at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Bro. Stanley Doggett will officiate the services. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh, MS.
RALEIGH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy