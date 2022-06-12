Los Angeles Dodgers’ Steve Sax reveals son was one of five Marines killed in military ‘mishap’ in heartbreaking tribute

FORMER Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has revealed his son was one of five Marines killed in a training flight crash this week.

Sax shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son as the US Navy announced a "safety pause" following two aircraft crashes this week.

Captain John J Sax died in a training flight crash in California this week Credit: U.S. Marines

His father, Steve Sax, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Steve shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son, calling him his hero and highlighting his dedication to serving his country Credit: Twitter

Sax said his son, Captain John J Sax, knew he wanted to be a pilot from a very young age.

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son Johnny was one of the five (5) US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego," Sax said in a statement.

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country!

"He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country."

Sax continued saying, "There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly!"

"I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!

"This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!"

Sax played in the MLB from 1981 to 1994.

The second baseman had a career batting average of .281.

He was a member of the Dodgers when they won the World Series in 1981 and 1988.

Sax also played for the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox, and the Oakland Athletics.

The Dodgers released a statement via Twitter offering their condolences.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the five Marines who lost their lives in this week’s tragic helicopter accident.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends."

Captain Sax was based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County and served for close to six years.

He received a handful of awards and accolades during his time in the Marines, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation.

Captain Sax died with four others in the crash. They were identified as Captain Nicholas P Losapio, Corporal Nathan E Carlson, Corporal Seth D Rasmuson, and Lance Corporal Evan A Strickland.

A day later, a US Navy helicopter with four people on board crashed in the same region of California.

In response to the crashes, a safety pause was ordered by the Naval Air Forces on Saturday.

All non-deployed Navy aviation units will conduct trainings on June 13, a statement said.

Additionally, risk-management practices will be conducted, as well as trainings on threat and error-management processes.

"In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities," the statement from the Naval Air Forces Public Affairs said.

"Deployed units will conduct the safety pause at the earliest possible opportunity."

The crash is being investigated.