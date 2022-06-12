ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan refugee family's daughter celebrates her fifth birthday days after they returned to Biloela following four-year battle to stay in Australia - and the whole town turns up to watch her cut the cake

A Tamil family that was relocated to a town in outback Queensland after being detained for four years have celebrated their daughter's fifth birthday with locals.

Tharnicaa Nadesalingam was surrounded by balloons and cake as locals sang 'Happy Birthday' to her in a park in Biloela on Sunday.

'Tharni' and her family returned to the town on Friday where they were met by a crowd of excited residents waving banners and cheering them on.

'Oh my God, everyone's just got the biggest grins on their faces,' social worker and Biloela local Angela Fredericks said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjgQV_0g8AFilT00
Tharnicaa Nadesalingam (centre) has celebrated her fifth birthday in her hometown of Biloela, four years after being detained under the previous coalition government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JKCi_0g8AFilT00
Balloons, cake and overwhelming joy set the tone as locals gathered at a nearby park in the Queensland outback town on Sunday (pictured, Tharni's father Nades Nadesalingam)

'When the family arrived and they walked down, the girls had little tiaras on and the birthday girl had a sash and they wore pretty pink dresses.

'I think for a lot of us, that's when it hit that this is what we've been fighting for, for them to be able to walk to their local park here, you know have the stereotypical birthday in the park, which we do here.

'So this is why we did this. This is what we're fighting for.'

The festive scene was a welcome contrast to last year, when little Tharni was forced to spend her birthday in Perth Children's Hospital, where she was being treated for sepsis caused by untreated pneumonia.

She beamed alongside her parents Nades and Priya as she and her older sister Kopika, seven, were presented with a large slab cake decorated in pink and yellow.

'We had a lovely big slab cake that was for both girls because we missed four years of birthdays, for Kopika as well,' Ms Fredericks said.

'Then we had a beautiful pink cake that had a little koala on top as well. That was at Tharnica's request.'

Ms Fredericks launched the online petition to bring the Tamil asylum seekers home four years ago after they were removed by Border Force officials in March 2018.

She said the family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pJfs_0g8AFilT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MC4R_0g8AFilT00
'They're just getting more and more relaxed each day,' she said.

'They were so overwhelmed with all the love and support over this weekend. They've seen it all in one place and so I think that's been incredibly overwhelming that they just feel so incredibly grateful.'

Strangers have been cheering 'welcome home' and hugging them after their four-year nightmare came to an end.

'You can just see we've touched every corner of the community,' Ms Fredericks said.

Refugee organisation People Just Like Us (PJLU) is now calling for all refugees and asylum seekers on bridging visas to be given permanent protection.

'It is a story that resonates with warm Australians on a deep human, almost mythical, level. We feel proud to be generous and compassionate,' said Fabia Claridge, the organisation's co-convener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OShGy_0g8AFilT00
Excited locals sang 'Happy Birthday' as they celebrated Tharni's first birthday back in Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFiT7_0g8AFilT00
Nades and Priya Nadesalingam play the Limbo game at the birthday celebration in Biloela

Priya and Nades arrived by boat in Australia as asylum seekers fleeing the civil war in Sri Lanka, before they met and had their two girls.

In March 2018, the federal government attempted to deport them before an 11th-hour court injunction saw the four held at the Christmas Island detention centre for two years.

They were then moved to community detention in Perth before the newly minted Labor government intervened when they came into power last month and gave them bridging visas.

The family are seeking permanent residency, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeing 'no impediment' to it being granted.

Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Emotional moment tearful Tamil mum falls to the ground and kisses it as her family arrives back in Biloela after four-year immigration battle to stay in Australia

Sri Lankan refugee Priya Nadesalingam was so overcome with emotion at finally returning to Biloela that she fell to the ground in tears. The Tamil woman arrived at Biloela with her husband Nades Nadesalingam and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa on Friday. It was the first time they had...
IMMIGRATION
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
#Refugees#Australia#Birthdays#Sri Lankan
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Moment orangutan GRABS screaming teenage zoo visitor through cage and refuses to let go of his leg after boy jumped over safety rail to get a closer look

This is the moment an angry orangutan teaches a teenager a lesson he'll never forget after he jumped too close to her at a zoo in Indonesia yesterday. Hasan Arifin, 19, leapt over the safety rail at Kasang Kulim Zoo to confront the normally gentle great ape called Tina and began filming himself while dancing in front of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her recent family adventure. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, husband Chandler Powell, their 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

