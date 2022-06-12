ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Planez’s grand slam topples TinCaps

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBZ04_0g8AFAwt00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A sellout crowd of 7,337 fans packed Parkview Field on Saturday night, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 4-0. This marked the TinCaps’ fourth sellout of the season.

Captains (29-26) right fielder Alexfri Planez hit a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to account for all the runs. The 441-foot blast landed on The Summit, above the 400 Club in straightaway center field.
TinCaps (22-34) starter Noel Vela struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings. Through the first five innings, he allowed just one hit and two walks.

Fort Wayne first baseman Lucas Dunn reached base three times with a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Third baseman Kelvin Melean also singled and walked.

The ‘Caps loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but a ground ball double play ended the game.

Next Game: Sunday, June 12 vs. Lake County Captains (1:05 p.m.)

  • Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras
  • Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Tommy Mace
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

TinCaps squander early lead in loss to Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. – After leading 4-0, the Fort Wayne TinCaps wound up losing to the Lansing Lugnuts, 9-5, on a hot Wednesday night at Jackson Field. The first pitch temperature of 93 degrees was the warmest of the season for a ‘Caps game. The TinCaps (23-36), who won here 3-1 Tuesday, delivered the first punch for […]
LANSING, MI
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC dominates Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tom Abrahamsson, Ben Barkley, Riley Lynch, and Max Amoako all found the back of the net as Fort Wayne FC drilled the visiting Dayton Dutch Lions in USL League 2 play by a score of 4-0 at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne FC will be back […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps top Lugnuts 3-1 in series opener

LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps downed the Lansing Lugnuts, 3-1, (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field on Tuesday night. The TinCaps clung to two first-inning runs until late in the game with strong pitching throughout.Corey Rosier started the game with a double down the left-field line. Five pitches later, RobertHassellIII turned a 2-2 pitch into an […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Northrop hires Bowen as head football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School has a new head football coach as the school announced Quentin Bowen will take over the Bruins program. Bowen is no stranger to Spuller Stadium, as the long-time Snider assistant has most recently served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Bowen is scheduled to meet with the local […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bowen excited to take over Bruins football program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Quentin Bowen is adding some orange to his sideline wardrobe, as the Snider grad and long-time Panthers assistant was introduced as Northrop’s new head coach on Tuesday night at the high school. Bowen graduated from Snider in 2001, and has spent the last 17 years as an assistant for the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Fielder#Grand Slam#Tincaps#Cleveland Guardians#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months

When the temperature goes up, so does the homicide rate. May, June, July and August become the deadliest months of the year. And with gun violence already at an all-time high in cities across the country, the focus this summer is all about keeping communities safe and young people alive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Garage fire due to possible lightning strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A garage destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department are responding to reports of a structure fire on the 12200 block of Harvest Bay Drive right now. Firefighters on scene say it could have been caused by lightning. Crews are still out working the scene […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy