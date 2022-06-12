Planez’s grand slam topples TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A sellout crowd of 7,337 fans packed Parkview Field on Saturday night, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 4-0. This marked the TinCaps’ fourth sellout of the season.

Captains (29-26) right fielder Alexfri Planez hit a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to account for all the runs. The 441-foot blast landed on The Summit, above the 400 Club in straightaway center field.

TinCaps (22-34) starter Noel Vela struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings. Through the first five innings, he allowed just one hit and two walks.

Fort Wayne first baseman Lucas Dunn reached base three times with a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Third baseman Kelvin Melean also singled and walked.

The ‘Caps loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but a ground ball double play ended the game.

Next Game: Sunday, June 12 vs. Lake County Captains (1:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras

Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Tommy Mace

